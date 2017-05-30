Anna Marie “Nancy” Costello

Anna Marie “Nancy” Costello, of Cazenovia, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville.

She was a life resident of Cazenovia and graduated from Cazenovia Central School in 1944. Nancy was the deputy village clerk with the Village of Cazenovia for several years and continued to work for the village until she was 88 years old. She took great pride in her job, working in her gardens, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph “Leo” Costello on Nov. 10, 1991; her parents, Edward “Ted” and Anna Tremain; her siblings Bill Tremain and Mary Clarke, all of Cazenovia, and by a son-in-law, Wayne Barloco.

Nancy is survived by her children, Patrick (Patricia) Costello of Hampstead, NC, Michael (Deborah) Costello of Nelson, N.Y., Theresa (Dale) Henry of Erieville, N.Y., Karen (John) Rozak of Harvest, AL, and Maureen Barloco of Houston, TX; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

The Costello family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the staff at Crouse Community Center for the excellent care provided to their mother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at St. James Church, 6 Green St., Cazenovia. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery. Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Costello may be made to Cazenovia Volunteer Fire Department, 127 Albany St., Cazenovia, NY 13035. To leave a message of sympathy for the Costello family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com

