Liverpool, C-NS softball reaches AA final again

Even in this season of turmoil, upheaval, wild comebacks and heartbreaking defeats, the familiar narrative of Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse battling it out with the Section III Class AA championship on the line will play out.

Getting there wasn’t easy, though.

The top-seeded Warriors had to endure 10 tense innings to get past no. 5 seed Baldwinsville 2-1, and the no. 7 seed Northstars needed a seventh-inning run to edge no. 3 seed Central Square 3-2, in Saturday’s pair of sectional semifinals at Onondaga Community College.

This sets up a title game played often over the years, but with more color in the background since, in both of their regular-season meetings (on April 24 and May 4), Liverpool rallied from six-run deficits to stun C-NS.

Still, defeating a team three times in a season is something the Warriors already have done, having gone through West Genesee in the quarterfinals and then, one round later, a B’ville side it defeated B’ville by 6-0 and 12-8 margins in their two previous 2017 encounters- though it took a while.

Kayla Young, the Bees’ pitcher, kept up with Liverpool counterpart Jenna Wike through three innings, though the Warriors put runners on base in each of those frames, the biggest threat coming in the second, when Gina Meyers tripled with two out, but Young coaxed Sophia Harris to ground out.

Meanwhile, B’ville had its own chance in the top of the third, putting two on with two out, only to see Kaycee Hawk pop out. An inning later, the Warriors took a 1-0 lead when Meyers singled home Wike, only to have the Bees throw out Ashley Teixeira trying to add a second run.

Still down by a run in the sixth, the Bees pulled even when Allie Hotchkiss tripled, Hawk walked and Young pulled off a terrific squeeze bunt that brought Hotchkiss home. Eventually, B’ville loaded the bases with one out, but Wike, with a strikeout and force play, limited the damage to a single run.

Defense again saved the Bees in the bottom of the seventh when Meyers hit a triple down the right-field line, but in an attempt to go home, realized she wouldn’t make it, turned around – and got picked off.

So it went to extra innings, and in the top of the eighth Young doubled with two out and Dunn singled, moving pinch-runner Jenna Kocik to third. Jillian Dunn then hit a hard liner – right at Wike, ending the rally.

With the game still 1-1 in the 10th, the international rule of putting a runner on second base was applied. Kocik was stranded, though, when Hotchkiss lined out and Hawk grounded out.

When Liverpool got its turn in the bottom of the 10th, Giana LaValle moved to third on Alicia Nash’s sacrifice bunt. Olivia Hayden then hit a hard bunt toward third baseman Chloe Branshaw, who threw home, but LaValle slid in under the tag for the decisive run.

After all that, C-NS would take to the field at OCC against Central Square, and while it owned a 5-1 win over the Redhawks earned on April 13, the rematch would prove far more stressful.

Central Square took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Courtney Horne singled, moved to second base and scored on Erin McCarthy’s hard grounder, though Northstars pitcher Ariana Corasaniti would strand two runners in scoring position.

That set a pattern for the game – both teams would have lots of scoring chances, and would sometimes turn them into runs, but bigger rallies were thwarted.

Corasaniti answered the Redhawks’ first-inning tally with an RBI triple in the top of the second that scored Julianna Vassallo. It stayed 1-1 through three innings as Corasaniti and Central Square pitcher Abby House coolly worked their way out of possible jams.

In the bottom of the fourth, Alyssa Payne doubled and, after a sacrifice bunt, scored on Brianna Mattison’s short fly ball, putting Central Square back in front 2-1. After stranding two runners in scoring position in the fifth inning, C-NS pulled back even when Vassallo doubled to the gap to score Gabriella Corasaniti.

Still tied, 2-2, heading into the top of the seventh, the Northstars would finally seize the lead. Ally Thompson beat out an infield hit, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and, with two outs, raced home when House uncorked a wild pitch and Brandi Feeney’s potential inning-ending grounder to short got mishandled.

Up against the heart of the Redhawks’ order in the bottom of the seventh, Arianna Corasaniti got a superb play from shortstop Victoria Dunn on House’s hard-hit grounder, followed by a pair of fly balls that sealed another C-NS trip to the finals – and another shot at dethroning Liverpool.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story