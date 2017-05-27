LETTER: Support the construction of new highway facility

To the editor:

Recently, there has been a great deal of discussion regarding the construction of a new proposed highway facility on Route 31 in Cicero. Knowing the condition of the current highway garage, it is important that the town invest in a facility which can properly and safely accommodate the town’s employees and the equipment which is utilized to keep our roads clear in the winter, necessary to pave and maintain our thoroughfares in the summer and work on a multitude of drainage projects throughout the year.

It is apparent that a new facility is no longer a “want” but an actual need. Various alternatives have been considered which are outlined on the town’s website. Since 2012, there has been an increased awareness as to the importance of our town’s infrastructure and road system. This is evident by an increase in the amounts of monies budgeted by the administrations for road repairs, equipment and paving projects overseen by our highway superintendent. With this increased emphasis comes the realization that long term investments need to be made in our facilities so that the same quality of services can be provided as we currently enjoy and at the same time ensuring the safety of those that provide these services.

I will be supporting the initiative for the construction of the highway facility on June 7, as this is an important long-term investment for our town.

Jim Corl Jr.

Former Cicero Town Supervisor (2012-2013)

