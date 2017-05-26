NOPL news: Library hopes to ‘lure’ new patrons

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

Thanks to a partnership between the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) at Brewerton and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, you can now borrow fishing rods with your library card!

Situated yards away from Riverfront Park right on the Oneida River, which opens to Oneida Lake, NOPL Brewerton’s location is ideal for patrons who are interested in giving fishing a try.

“We think it’s wonderful that the NYS DEC offers this program and that together we can make it easier for families to get outside and enjoy fishing,” said Nancy Boisseau, manager of NOPL Brewerton.

There are five spin casting rods available at the library, and they can be checked out for up to two weeks at a time. A sinker, three bobbers and two hooks are included when you borrow a rod, as well as Instructions on how to cast a fishing rod.

Fishing rods may be loaned to children under 16 years old or to individuals holding a valid New York fishing license. Borrowers — or a parent or guardian of borrowers under 16 — will need to sign a loan agreement and waiver to check out the rods.

Licenses are sold at most sporting good stores, town clerk offices, DEC offices, over the phone or online. Participating patrons must provide their own bait and adhere to New York’s fishing regulations. Worms can be purchased at many local retail locations, bait shops and convenience stores.

If you want to give fishing a try without committing to purchasing a license, New York State has Free Fishing Days when no license is needed. The upcoming Free Fishing Days for 2017 are June 24 and 25 and Nov. 11.

Whether you are new to the sport, haven’t had an opportunity to fish in years or would like to introduce your children or grandchildren to fishing, we invite you to take advantage of this unique program!

For more information about NOPL Brewerton’s Fishing Rod Loaner Program, including information about obtaining a fishing license or locating local bait shops, visit nopl.org/fishing or call (315) 676-7484.

