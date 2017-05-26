Music at Peterboro Civil War Weekend

 

The 77th NY Regimental Balladeers will perform twice on Saturday, June 10 at the 25th Annual Peterboro Civil War Weekend. At 3 pm the Balladeers will present Campfire Songs and Melodies including a variety of fiddle medleys. At 7 pm at the Smithfield Community Center, in honor of the 25th Annual Peterboro Civil War Weekend, the Balladeers will perform "Patriots All: America’s Songbook 1861-1865." (submitted photo)

Music was important during the Civil War — and it will be so for the 25th Annual Peterboro Civil War Weekend June 10 and 11. The 77th New York Regimental Balladeers will return for the eighth time to perform an evening concert in honor of the 25th Annual Peterboro Civil War Weekend.

The concert, “Patriots All: America’s Songbook 1861-1865,” will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Smithfield Community Center. The Balladeers will also present earlier in the day at 3 p.m. on the encampment field with “Campfire Songs and Melodies,” including a variety of fiddle medleys.

The Windham, N.Y.,-based band is celebrating its 20th year and over 460 concert performances. The band is dedicated to preserving the songs, tunes, history and spirit of the Antebellum and Civil War period. The band uses the original music arrangements and lyrics to convey, emote and capture how our ancestors talked, their rhythms, accents, beliefs, their spirituality, motives and patriotism.

The original 77th NY Regimental Band was comprised of military personnel from Fulton, Essex and Saratoga Counties who fought in the Civil War. The group banded together in 1872 as part of the Survivors Association of the 77th Regiment of 1861-65. These musicians kept alive the memories and spirit of comradeship they had experienced together during the war.

At 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, the Merry Mischief duo of Marilyn and Wayne Fuller of Jordan, N.Y., will perform Civil War music within the encampment. For 20 years, the pair has been providing a variety of musical themes with costumes and fun to accompany.

Marilyn and Wayne Fuller of Jordan NY perform as Merlyn and Harry in the Merry Mischief duo at 1:00 on Sunday, June 11 at the 25th Annual Peterboro Civil War Weekend. (submitted photo)

Performing as Merilyn and Harry, with her alto voice in contrast to Harry’s tenor vocals, the artists present a unique harmonious style. Songs are driven by Merlyn’s 12 string guitar or bodhran drum and complimented by Harry’s finger picking style six-string guitar playing.

Admission to the 7 p.m. Saturday “Patriots All” concert is $5, and free to registered reenactors, Saturday volunteers and children under six years of age.

Admission to the 25th Annual Peterboro Civil War Weekend includes the afternoon band concerts, military and civilian encampments, three museums, exhibits, programs, walking tours, demonstrators, vendors and sutlers. Adult admission is $10, ages 6-12 is $5, and under six is free.

Advanced $5 ticket sales are available through May.

For more information: PeterboroNY.org and 315-280-8828.

 

