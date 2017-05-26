 

May 26, 2017 Achievers, Eagle Bulletin

Kennedy receives award from Cazenovia College

Sharon Dettmer, Cazenovia College Vice President for Academic Affairs, left, presents the Academic Excellence Award in the Division of Art and Design to Andrea Kennedy. (photo courtesy Cazenovia College)

Andrea Kennedy, of Fayetteville, recently received multiple awards and honors from Cazenovia College during the institution’s 192nd Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13.

Kennedy, who was also the valedictorian of the college’s Class of 2017, received the Academic Excellence Award in the Division of Art and Design. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in studio art while also completing minors in art history, 3D studio art and philosophy — all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Kennedy was awarded the Washburn Research Fellowship. Her paper and accompanying photographic exhibition titled ‘Exploring Gender’ raised important questions about social constructs and identity. Kennedy’s senior capstone titled ‘Authentology’ examined the current desire to be authentic by reviewing the philosophy of authenticity within the art world in an era that measures worth based upon ‘likes’ and ‘shares.’

