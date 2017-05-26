J-D boys win sectional Class A track championship

Though the Jamesville-DeWitt boys track and field team cannot boast of the nine-year championship streak of their girls counterparts, the Red Rams can boast of its own Section III Class A conquest this spring.

During Friday’s sectional Class A meet at Camden High School, J-D picked up 98 points, enough to hold off New Hartford (80 points) to earn the sectional title as East Syracuse Minoa made its way to third place with 63 points.

David Fikhman earned a pair of wins for J-D. On his own, he claimed the 400-meter dash in 51.55 seconds chased by, among others, Mike Potamianos, who was fourth in 52.07 seconds. Then, in the 4×400 relay, Fikhman, Potamianos, Fidel Martinez and Joey Armenta won in 3:30.85, holding off Whitesboro (3:31.93) at the line.

J-D got lots of points from Patrick Dye in distance races. It started in the mile, Patrick Dye got second place in 4:31.44, with Nick Mannion eighth and Joe DiDomenico ninth.

Dye also got second place in the 3,200-meter run, inches from victory as his time of 9:39.20 was just behind New Hartford’s Josh Farmer (9:39.14) as Luke Hobika was sixth (10:22.01) and DiDomenico again finished ninth. Dye, Martinez, Kaleel Boykins and Sam Glisson were fourth in the 4×800 relay in 8:24.48.

Earlier, the Rams were second in the 4×400 as Armenta, Murad Amurlayev, Mike Anderson and Trey Greene posted 44.91 seconds, just behind Watertown (44.56) as ESM had Isaiah Brooks, David Agans, Ermin Almeic and Alec Kerestejian take third place in 45.81 seconds.

Armenta got to third place in the 200-meter dash in 23.34 seconds, while Fikhman was fifth in 23.79 seconds and Amurlayev (23.96) gained sixth place as Haberle Conlon finished ninth. Alex Le got third place in the pole vault, clearing 11’6″ as Chris Blust topped 11 feet for fifth place.

Amurlayev’s best finish came in the long jump, where he went 20’6 3/4″ as Greene was fifth, going 20’1 3/4″, and Ryan Bradford was sixth with 19’9 3/4″ as ESM’s Hunter Bruner was seventh (19’8″). Bradford rose to fourth place in the triple jump, going 41’7″ as Bruner got sixth place with 38’5 3/4″.

Also for J-D, Takuya LaClair finished fifth in the pentathlon with 2,344 points. Armenta was fifth in the 100-meter dash in 11.64 seconds, with Fikhman sixth in 11.67 seconds. Sabri Hafizuddin (1:02.48) and Markos Petkopoulos (1:05.76) were seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 400-meter hurdles.

Brooks again gave ESM a victory in the 110-meter high hurdles, his time of 15.59 seconds edging Carthage’s Justin Runge (15.60) by one-hundredth of a second as J-D’s Ryan Bradford was third in 16.09 seconds, Alex Carbacio was fourth in 16.34 seconds and Petkopoulos (17.67) was seventh.

The Spartans also had Gavin Stevens emerge on top in the discus, his throw of 130’10” just ahead of New Hartford’s Giuseppe Battista (129’6″) as ESM’s Emir Karic was third with a heave of 118’1″. J-D’s Henry Middleton was eighth (101’10”) and the Spartans’ Zach Berg was ninth, going 100’11”.

Brooks finished third in the high jump, clearing 5’8″ as Carbacio and Greene tied for 10th. Gabe Holloman got third place in the shot put, heaving it 45’6 3/4″ as Brooks was sixth with a throw of 40’9 3/4″.

Nick Berg got to fourth place in the mile in 4:38.53 and was fourth in the 3,200 in 10:16.91, while Jared Henry was third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:29.79 and fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:05.03. ESM also was seventh in the 4×800 relay in 8:58.02 and eighth in the 4×800 as Nolan Byrd finished fifth (10:35.15) in the steeplechase.

