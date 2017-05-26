From the Liverpool Public Library: Career guidance for grads

Don’t fret about what’s ahead, graduates.

Chris Kennedy of CNY Works says you’re better off putting that nervous energy into your job search.

Kennedy will lead “Congratulations, You’ve Graduated! Now What?” from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, in the Liverpool Public Library’s Carman Community Room. The goal of the session is to help high school and college graduates on the search for that first job.

Kennedy will cover topics that include resume development, interview skills and career assessment. The Business Development Specialist for CNY Works has been holding workshops for job seekers and community businesses through the non-profit agency for 10 years.

Go to it, Kennedy says to those getting out of high school and college.

“I have found that being as proactive as possible can relieve tension. In addition to mastering some of the best online websites, research businesses and agencies in our area who hire in the career field or fields (you) are looking in,” he says. “Often times there are hidden opportunities with companies who are not presently advertising job openings. Job seekers are encouraged to reach out to companies directly or explore any possible networking links in order to start the connection process.”

At the session, Kennedy says, two of the most important things he’ll cover are “how to get the most our of the job search process” and “how to focus on the positives during an interview and in writing.”

Kennedy says the job climate is a little better now than it was at this time last year.

“Unemployment is down and jobs are up for most metropolitan areas in New York state, including the Syracuse metro area,” he says.

Always, it’s good to come to his session prepared.

“For those who have limited work experience, I would suggest they start thinking of any experiences they might have outside of traditional paid employment — volunteer work, lawn care, child care, tutoring, etc. — and how they can use those experiences to promote themselves on a resume/application and at an interview,” Kennedy says.

The session is free.

