From the legislature: Onondaga Lake is on its way to achieving full potential

By Deb Cody

Fifth District, County Legislature

Onondaga Lake is a cherished landmark and resource situated in the heart of our county. Over the past century, what was once one of the most polluted lakes in the world has undergone a series of efforts to reclaim and recover its vast potential. Though there is still work to be done, Onondaga County officials have recognized the success of these efforts and are excited about the future of Onondaga Lake. Investment has begun to take place along the lake in the form of the “Loop the Lake” trail, Lakeview Park, and the Lakeview Amphitheater. These, along with similar future investments, will allow our community to finally be able to enjoy and appreciate such a valuable asset.

Onondaga County and Honeywell, under a mandate from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), have taken the lead in Onondaga Lake’s restoration process and are responsible for the successful rejuvenation the lake has undergone recently. The renewed state of the lake, however, has not been without cost. Over $1 billion has been spent to clean up and restore its waters and habitats and to improve the sewer system to prevent overflows. Furthermore, the lake’s formerly contaminated condition has deprived our community of many years of enjoying swimming, fishing and other recreational activities on its waters, as well as the potential for economic development along its shores.

With these critical costs in mind, a group of Trustees for Onondaga Lake has been formed from representatives of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and the DEC. These Trustees have been tasked with evaluating the extent of the services and resources our community was precluded from enjoying while the lake was contaminated, determining the impact this had on our community, and developing a plan whereby residents of the county will be compensated for these losses. This process will be called The Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration, or NRDAR, process.

The ultimate aim of the NRDAR process is to restore, replace, rehabilitate or acquire equivalent natural resources as compensation for the release of hazardous substances into Onondaga Lake. A few examples of projects that could be considered under the NRDAR process include expansion of the Erie Canal Trail, development of the “Loop the Lake” trail along the southwestern shore, construction of a deep water fishing pier, new canoe launches or additional parking along Nine Mile Creek to increase public access to fishing. There are also further plans to restore habitats and preserve hundreds of acres of wetlands. A draft of the Restoration Plan/Environmental Assessment was recently released by the Trustees and a public meeting was held on April 27 at the Honeywell Visitor’s Center along the western shore of Onondaga Lake to present the proposed plan and receive feedback from the public. Comments on the draft report may be submitted in writing or via email and are due to the trustees by June 2, 2017. To request a copy of the Remedial Plan, to submit a comment, or for additional information, please contact:

Anne Secord

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

3817 Luker Road

Cortland, New York 13045

anne_secord@fws.gov

Deb Cody represents the fifth district, which includes portions of the towns of Salina, Cicero and DeWitt. Deb welcomes constituent feedback; she can be reached by email at debjcody@gmail.com or by phone at (315) 726-3570.

