From the Assembly: Remembering those who paid the ultimate price for freedom

May 26, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Government, Point of View

For many, summer is the season of carefree living. Days are spent outside playing in the park, enjoying barbecues at family reunions and attending summer festivals. It’s an easy time to take life’s pleasures for granted. But as we approach Memorial Day, it’s important to remember that over a million Americans have died serving our country to protect the freedoms we cherish today.

While Memorial Day has evolved into a celebration, it is first and foremost a time to remember those who did not come home, and New York has a longstanding commitment to honoring the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice. Waterloo, New York, was recognized as the first town to begin holding annual celebrations in 1866. Community members often would lay flowers at the graves of fallen soldiers. New York then went on to become the first state to enact Memorial Day, originally titled “Decoration Day,” as an official holiday in 1873.

Now, Memorial Day is recognized as a federal holiday and includes a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. I hope you will join me, wherever you are, in honoring this moment of silence for all those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, the Gulf War, Panama, Vietnam, Korea, World War II, World War I and all conflicts dating back to the American Revolution.

This Memorial Day, let’s acknowledge and appreciate the fallen heroes who valiantly defended the liberties and values we hold so dear. To honor their memories, we all must stand united behind the men and women serving in our military today. Let’s all hope and pray together that each and every one of them comes home safe.

