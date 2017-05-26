Florida fugitive arrested in DeWitt

The DeWitt Police Department has announced the arrest of a fugitive from Florida, who was wanted for financial exploitation of an elderly/disabled person from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office of Kissimmee, Florida.

DeWitt investigators report they received a call at 11:30 a.m. on May 25 from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office stating they had information a wanted person, Dianne Stevens, had recently used a credit card in the town of DeWitt. Stevens had an outstanding arrest warrant for financial exploitation of an elderly/disabled person.

Through their investigation, Dewitt police discovered the wanted person was living in the 1200 block of James Street and responded to the residence. She was found to be in the company of a reported missing elderly man out of Orange County, FL. The man was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and transferred to the custody of Social Services.

Stevens was processed at the DeWitt Police Department, arraigned and held on the no bail warrant. She is currently waiting for an extradition hearing to be taken back to Florida by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say this is an ongoing criminal investigation out of the state of Florida and that no further information is available at this time.

