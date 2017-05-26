F-M High School students earn prestigious writing awards

May 26, 2017 Jason Emerson Achievers, Eagle Bulletin
F-M High School students, from left, Paige Nelligan, Fiona Hoye, Chloe Flores, Athena Donnelly, Patrice Calancie and Isha Fazili received 2017 Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards. Absent from photo are Shelby McNaughton, Chad Woods and Jennifer Downey. (submitted photo)
Nine Fayetteville-Manlius School District student writers were recently recognized for excellence in writing in the 2017 Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards.
Central New York students compete in the Northeast Writing Region-at-Large, which includes communities from Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. F-M students competed in categories including poetry, short fiction and flash fiction. Seniors were allowed to enter a writing portfolio.
The awards are presented annually by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers. Students in grades seven through 12 can apply in 28 categories of art and writing for the chance to earn scholarships and have their works exhibited or published.
Submissions are juried by luminaries in the visual and literary arts, some of whom are past award recipients, according to the awards’ website. Panelists look for works that best exemplify originality, technical skill and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.
The following students earned awards in the competition:
