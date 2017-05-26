F-M High School students earn prestigious writing awards

F-M High School students, from left, Paige Nelligan, Fiona Hoye, Chloe Flores, Athena Donnelly, Patrice Calancie and Isha Fazili received 2017 Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards. Absent from photo are Shelby McNaughton, Chad Woods and Jennifer Downey. (submitted photo)

Nine Fayetteville-Manlius School District student writers were recently recognized for excellence in writing in the 2017 Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards.

Central New York students compete in the Northeast Writing Region-at-Large, which includes communities from Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. F-M students competed in categories including poetry, short fiction and flash fiction. Seniors were allowed to enter a writing portfolio.

The awards are presented annually by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers. Students in grades seven through 12 can apply in 28 categories of art and writing for the chance to earn scholarships and have their works exhibited or published.

Submissions are juried by luminaries in the visual and literary arts, some of whom are past award recipients, according to the awards’ website. Panelists look for works that best exemplify originality, technical skill and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.

The following students earned awards in the competition:

Athena Donnelly, senior: Gold Keys for her poems “A Letter Home” and “Narcotics Anonymous;” a Silver Key for her poem “Sobriety,” and two honorable mention awards. Athena also earned a National Gold Medal for “Narcotics Anonymous.”

Isha Fazili, senior: Gold Key for her poem “Lilac Forts.”

Chloe Flores, senior: Honorable mention for her poem “Pink.”

Shelby McNaughton, senior: Gold Key for her poem “Massacre of the Innocents;” Silver Key for her poem “Wedding Bells.” Shelby also earned a National Silver Medal for “Massacre of the Innocents.”

Chad Woods, senior: Honorable mention for his poem “Equidistant.”

Patrice Calancie, junior: Gold Key for her personal essay “The Island of Illuminated Darkness,” honorable mention for her flash fiction “Transparent.” Patrice also earned a National Silver Medal for “The Island of Illuminated Darkness.”

Jennifer Downey, junior: Silver Key for her personal essay “A Journal of Plants Observed in the Butchart Gardens.”

Fiona Hoye, junior: Silver Key for her poem “I, Anthology.”

Paige Nelligan, junior: Gold Key for her personal essay “An Affinity for Silence;” Silver Key for her flash fiction “Annie;” and honorable mention awards for her flash fiction “An Ounce of Midnight.”

