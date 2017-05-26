COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS: Stone Quarry Hill Art Park – inspired by art and nature

Art Park Director Emily Zaengle

Emily Zaengle, director of Stone Quarry Hill Art Park, shared her responses to the following questions for the debut of the Community Connections column.

What is Stone Quarry Hill Art Park’s mission?

Inspired by the relationship between art and nature, Stone Quarry Hill Art Park seeks to educate and engage the public through its exhibitions, collections, interpretation and community outreach program in the arts. Set among 104 acres of conserved land and groomed trails, the Art Park is dedicated to providing a unique environment for showcasing art by emerging and established artists, in natural and gallery settings.

In what ways does SQHAP apply its mission in Cazenovia?

The Art Park is a source of education and recreation for the Cazenovia community. Artist-led workshops and the artist-in-residence program provide the community opportunities to interact and learn from artists from all over the world.

The Art Park’s four miles of trails offer community members enhanced recreational opportunities, including a place to walk their dog, hike or run. Special events and gallery exhibitions offer exposure to different cultures, perspectives and talents. The Art Park’s sculptures, installed on-site and off, help us all connect more deeply to our shared environment.

Please share the history/legacy of SQHAP and how it informs your future

The Art Park was founded by Dorothy and Robert Riester in 1991. Dorothy, an artist, lived and worked from her artist studio on the property. The Riester’s created the Art Park as a means of sharing this amazing property with the public. Today, Dorothy is 100 years old and continues to make new artwork every day.

The Art Park strives to continue this legacy of “constant creativity.” We want anyone that comes to the Art Park to walk away feeling inspired by something, or someone, they encountered during their visit. That is success, and that is what pushes the organization to constantly evolve its programming and events. Seventy-five years from now, when the organization is 100 years old, the Art Park, like Dorothy, should still “Wow” people.

What are your primary funding sources?

The Art Park is a private 501(c)3 non-profit. That means the Art Park’s property is privately owned by the organization and does not receive funding from an affiliated public (town, country, state or federal) agency. Donations represent about 40 percent of the Art Park’s revenue with grants and earned income around 20 percent each.

As a non-profit, every dollar the Art Park receives is invested back into the organization. It means a lot to the Art Park that so many individuals contribute to the mission. These contributions are integral to our existence and the services we provide.

What is an achievement of which you are most proud as an organization?

The Art Park is the equivalent to a fitness center’s idea of “no judgement zones,” but with regard to art. The Art Park encourages people to experience art on their own terms and at their own pace and do so in the comfort and beauty of a vast and diverse landscape. Whether it’s through a workshop, gallery exhibition, artist residency or encountering sculpture as you walk the trails with your dog, the Art Park is most proud of being the catalyst for creative happenings.

Please share a bit about the current leadership at SQHAP.

Emily Zaengle is the current executive director. Her team includes Stephen Brucker, visitor services and site promotion coordinator, Bill Marris, site supervisor, and Ron Jillson, site assistant. The Art Park currently has an eight-member board of directors led by President Anne Ferguson.

If you were given a blank check with no restrictions on how it would be spent for your organization, how would you envision it being used?

More opportunities for art making and improved facilities for our visitors!

