 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Cicero highway garage referendum is June 7

May 26, 2017 Government, News, Star Review

Cicero highway garage referendum is June 7

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

Next Wednesday, Cicero voters will determine the fate of the town’s $9.9 million proposal to build a new highway garage.

More information about the issues with the current highway garage and the proposal for a new one can be found at ciceronewyork.net/highway-garage-replacement, but here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls:

Click to read the full text of the highway garage referendum.

Click to read more about the proposal and its costs.

Comment on this Story

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: