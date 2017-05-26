Cicero highway garage referendum is June 7

May 26, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Government, News, Star Review
Staff Writer
Next Wednesday, Cicero voters will determine the fate of the town’s $9.9 million proposal to build a new highway garage.
More information about the issues with the current highway garage and the proposal for a new one can be found at ciceronewyork.net/highway-garage-replacement, but here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls:
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
May 26, 2017 0
May 26, 2017 0
May 26, 2017 0
May 26, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Jan 07, 2010
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
May 26, 2017
May 26, 2017
May 26, 2017
May 26, 2017
May 26, 2017