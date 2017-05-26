C-NS girls lax stopped in sectional semis

A year later, the Cicero-North Syracuse again saw the path to a Section III Class A championship blocked by Christian Brothers Academy.

Only this wasn’t in the Carrier Dome with a sectional title on the line. Instead, it was a semifinal game played Thursday night at Jamesville-DeWitt, where the no. 3 seed Northstars tried to end the no. 2 seed Brothers’ reign as state champions.

The effort was valiant – but C-NS still took a 13-10 defeat, unable to make up all the ground after a rough first half and lacking the depth and scoring balance CBA would display throughout the evening.

This was, of course, a rematch of the 2016 sectional final. Now, as then, CBA was favored, but it didn’t make them content, as evidenced by a first half where its constant pressure took a toll on the Northstars’ defense.

By halftime, C-NS trailed, 8-4, but it wasn’t done. Led by Jessica Meneilly, who scored six goals, the Northstars made it interesting in the second half, only to see its numerous comeback attempts thwarted.

As it turned out, the main problem for C-NS was that, other than Meneilly, no one else scored more than once. Single goals went to Megan Tryniski, Olivia Massena, Jessica Foley and Makena Scarlata, with Brenna Duffy picking up three assists.

In contrast, the Brothers’ Olivia Penoyer amassed three goals and four assists as Grace Hulslander also scored three times, with Tessa Queri, Meredith Strott and Claire Jeschke getting two goals apiece. Tate Kholbrenner added a goal as Hulslander, Queri and Jeschke earned single assists.

Getting there for C-NS was something close to a formality, as in last Monday’s opening-round sectional game at Bragman Stadium the Northstars pummeled no. 6 seed Rome Free Academy by a 19-3 margin.

While far from top form in the first half, C-NS still seized a 7-1 lead, and got further away in a big second half where a large group of players got involved, 12 of them netting goals by game’s end.

Meneilly and Massena each scored three times and gained two assists. Scarlata, Tryniski and Julia Alberici had two-goal outings as Duffy earned four assists and Paige Dorgan got three assists.

Olivia Africa earned a goal and two assists as Dorgan, Jessica Foley, Jordyn Francati, Iris Piagentini, Brianna Jackson and Olivia Lamontagne also put in goals. Molly Molchanoff contributed an assist.

Liverpool, the no. 5 seed, had a chance to join C-NS in the semifinals, but that meant turning around two regular-season defeats to no. 4 seed Baldwinsville in last Tuesday’s sectional game at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium, but saw a close contest get away in the second half of a 20-10 loss to the Bees.

All through the first 25 minutes, Liverpool found gaps in B’ville’s defenses, but despite this success it was even more generous, which allowed the Bees to seize a 10-7 advantage. Gradually, the Warriors surrendered possession during the second half, which proved too much to overcome.

Still, Maia Henry managed three goals and one assist, with Lexi Emmi scoring twice. Brittany Halpin had a goal and two assists, with Veronica Brancato, Colleen Tifft, Krystyna Sterio and Kate Salanger also taking turns earning goals. Brancato also had an assists as Marissa Madonna recorded nine saves.

B’ville got five goals from Peyton Fleming and Hannah Johnson, with Fleming adding a trio of assists. Katie Pascale had a season-best seven points from four goals and three assists as Sara Goodwin got three goals and one assist. The loss meant that Liverpool’s season ended with a record of 7-10.

Then the scene shifted to J-D, where, before C-NS and CBA took the field, B’ville staged a second-half comeback to shock no. 1 seed West Genesee 6-5. It marked the second straight year the Wildcats were taken out in the sectional semifinals, and C-NS wanted to spring a similar surprise against CBA – but were denied, meaning the Brothers and Bees would play Tuesday at SUNY-Cortland for the sectional title.

