Ayoub receives 2017 Patricia Infantine Scholarship

May 26, 2017 Achievers, Eagle Bulletin

Fayetteville-Manlius senior Gretchen Ayoub, second from right, last week received the 2017 Patricia Infantine Scholarship, given by Manlius Library.Pictured with Ayoub at the May 25 ceremony, from left, Patricia Infantine, Karen Ayoub and David Ayoub. (courtesy Manlius Library)

Fayetteville-Manlius senior Gretchen Ayoub has earned the 2017 Patricia Infantine Scholarship, worth $500.

The scholarship, now in its fourth year, is awarded to an exceptional student living or attending school in the F-M district, with special consideration given to students who have volunteered or been employed at Manlius Library. The scholarship is named for Pat Infantine, Manlius Library director from 1989 to 2013. Manlius Library Board of Trustees President Karen Steinberg presented the award May 25.

Ayoub has participated in a wide range of extracurricular activities, including the ski and board club, the varsity tennis team, the Science Honor Society and National Honor Society. She serves as secretary for the Patriots Club at F-M, which holds events to raise money for veterans and active military members. Ayoub has volunteered at Manlius Library, in the Bookmark Café and in circulation. She also works part time at the Manlius Art Cinema.

Ayoub plans to continue her education, studying business this coming fall.

