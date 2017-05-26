Area Police Blotters: Weeks of May 5 to 18

DeWitt

John Weiner, 54, of Syracuse, was arrested May 18 and charged with forgery in the second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree and petit larceny.

Olga Oganesyan, 44, of DeWitt, was arrested May 17 and charged with harassment in the second degree.

Porscha Coley-Hordge, 21, of DeWitt, was arrested May 17 and charged with petit larceny.

Wilfredo Astacio, 55, of Syracuse, was arrested May 17 and charged with grand larceny.

Casey Schoenfelder, 29, of Mattydale, was arrested May 17 and charged with a DWI, speeding, driving outside of hazard markings, improper plates, refusal of a breath test and alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Emily Sheemin, 35, of LaFayette, was arrested May 17 and charged with petit larceny.

Tyron West, 22, of Syracuse, was arrested May 16 and charged with burglary in the second degree and grand larceny.

Evan Fontaine, 22, of Syracuse, was arrested May 15 and charged with criminal contempt in the second degree.

Erica Sheer, 30, of DeWitt, was arrested May 14 and charged with petit larceny, conspiracy in the sixth degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Alison Argy, 26, of Syracuse, was arrested May 14 and charged with petit larceny, conspiracy in the sixth degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Timothy Lopes, 36, of Oswego, was arrested May 12 and charged with DWAI drugs.

Paris Gardner, 24, of East Syracuse, was arrested May 12 and charged with criminal contempt in the second degree.

Cassandra Wisniewski, 19, of Minoa, was arrested May 12 and charged with petit larceny.

Antonise Elmore, 25, of Syracuse, was arrested May 10 and charged with criminal mischief and criminal contempt.

Danyelle Campbell, 19, of Kirkville, was arrested May 10 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and improper passing.

Jennifer Davies, 36, of Oswego, was arrested May 5 and charged with resisting arrest, aggravated unlicensed operation in the first and second degrees, a DWI, an open container and refusal of a breath test.

Manlius

Thomas J. Sinapoli Jr., 46, of Suburban Park Drive, Manlius, was arrested May 16 and charged with a common law DWI, a DWI with al blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent, failure to keep right, failure to use passing lane and no signal.

Christopher A. Kerrigan, 51, of W. Genesee Street, Syracuse, was arrested May 15 and charged with petit larceny.

Juan D. Jeanty, 42, of Genesee Turnpike, Manlius, was arrested May 15 and charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Nicholas C. Cooper, 36, of Union Valley Road Lincklean, Pitcher, NY was arrested May 14 and charged with speeding, driving across hazard markings, unlicensed operation, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, a DWI, an aggravated DWI, unlawful possession of a marijuana and a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent.

Stephen D. Marcellus, 40, of Hasbrouck Street, Syracuse, was arrested May 14 and charged with a common law DWI.

Danielle R. Comstock, 26, of S. Burdick Street, Fayetteville, was arrested May 14 and charged with harassment in the second degree.

David E. Blue, 53, of James Street, Syracuse, was arrested May 13 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree.

Sheri G. Cowles, 42, of Osborne Street, Minoa, was arrested May 13 and charged with speeding, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operator in the second degree.

Cynthia A. Cummings, 49, of Highbridge Street, Fayetteville, was arrested May 6 and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree, resisting arrest, harassment in the second degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, unlawful possession of marijuana and trespassing.

A 17-year-old male, of W. Ellis Street, East Syracuse, was arrested May 5 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story