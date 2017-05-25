WG’s Tuthill, Delia win at AA track sectionals

Though neither of the West Genesee track and field sides would factor into the battles for team honors during Wednesday’s Section III Class AA championships at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium, the likes of Evan Tuthill and Megan Delia would both emerge with titles.

The boys Wildcats earned 45 points overall, putting them in fifth place out of 12 sides as host C-NS (130 points) pulled away late to prevail. In the girls sectional meet, WG had 35 points and finished sixth as Fayetteville-Manlius (154 points) prevailed again.

In his sweep of throwing events, Tuthill started with a winning shot put toss of 47 feet 8 ½ inches, 10 inches ahead of Liverpool’s Arthur Bittel (46’10 ½”) as Chris McAfee (41’4 ½”) was eighth. Then, in the discus, Tuthill’s top throw of 144’11” was enough to top Central Square’s Justin Allison (140’2”) and win again.

In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, David Leff made his way to third place in 9:54.41. Leff also helped Russ Graziano, Ryan Allen and Ryan Dunning push WG to a third-place finish in the 4×800 relay in 8:27.31.

In the 4×100, the Wildcats were also third as Andrew Berry, Esisas Brumfield, Mark Kopp and Peter Bowman posted 44.21 seconds as Nottingham (43.87) won. Bowman tacked on an eighth-place effort in the pole vault, clearing 11’6” as Cam McCrea (10’6”) was 10th.

Berry got fifth place in the 100-meter dash in 11.28 seconds, with Brumfield eighth in 11.62 seconds, and Berry added a sixth-place time of 23.24 seconds, again with Brumfield eighth (23.41). Tim Huppman was fifth in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.45.

Griffin Dombroske, Paul Stannard, Javier Monserrate and Cameron Mitchell were sixth in the 4×400 relay in 3:38.11. Dombroske would, on his own, gain fifth place in the triple jump, going 41’6”,and got 11th place in the 400-meter dash. Sean Byrnes was 13th in the mile in 4:53.05, while Dunning was 12th in the 800-meter run and David Wenner was 12th in the high jump.

Delia, the school-record in the girls 400 hurdles, struck again as, in one minute, 5.32 seconds, she edged Utica Proctor’s Jada Lockwood (1:05.40) for the top spot. Madalyn Benson was 10th in 1:15.59. Later, in the triple jump, Delia was fifth, going 33’11 ½”.

WG also contended in the girls 4×400, where Carly Benson, Kelsey Fox, Emily Young and Abby Kuppinger finished in 4:07 flat, beating everyone except F-M, who gained first place in 4:03.39.

Young gained 10 points by herself as she was third in the 400 sprint in 1:00.08 and needed 4:44.82 to finish fourth in the 1,500-meter run, where Carly Benson was 10th. Benson improved to seventh place in the 800 in 2:25.41. Julia Logana was sixth in the shot put with a throw of 29’8”.

Taylor Rech, Mia Mitchell, Liz Morey and Amanda Lowther gained fourth place in the 4×800 in 10:08.87, with Mitchell also taking seventh place in the 3,000-meter run in 11:16.39 as Rech (11:22.28) was ninth and Natalie Buckout 13th.

Talia Burris, clearing 4’8”, tied for eighth in the high jump. Fox needed 27.14 seconds for ninth place in the 200-meter dash. Kendall Dombroske got ninth place in the 400 sprint in 1:01.68 and the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 8:06.02. Anna Chwiejczak was 10th in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.74 seconds. Amina Mambambu was 10th in the long jump.

