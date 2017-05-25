Warriors second, Mustangs fourth at boys B-1 sectionals

Though it made a charge for the top, the Westhill-Bishop Ludden boys track and field team could not quite catch Phoenix in the battle for Section III Class B-1 honors Wednesday at Canastota High School.

Instead, the Warriors, with 95 points, had to settle for second place as the Firebirds won with 107 points. Marcellus, paced by Sean Raymond’s victory in the pentathlon, was fourth with 83 points, one behind third-place Cazenovia (84) as Solvay got 10 points.

Westhill-Ludden’s Tom Howard, in 23.01 seconds, pulled away from Marcellus sprinter Mike Provvidenti (23.42) to win the 200-meter dash. Howard also was second (11.68 seconds) to Cazenovia’s Alec Boone (11.63) in the 100-meter dash, with Howard, Evan Watt, Connor Schwartz and Brad Zell second in the 4×100 relay in 45.40 seconds to the Lakers’ 45.26.

Evan Watt gained his own victory in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet 6 inches with fewer misses than the Mustangs’ Sam Stearns. Ben Eassa was fourth, topping 12 feet, to go with a fourth-place triple jump of 40’2 ¾” and a fifth-place long jump of 19’3 ½”. Schwartz was fifth in the triple jump, going 39’4 ½”.

Watt gained a second-place finish in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.48 behind Phoenix’s Jacob Marr’s (1:00.05) as Clayton Markham (1:03.50) finished fifth. Owen Hoyne was second in the 110 high hurdles in 16.92 seconds, again with Marr (16.60) in front, with Hoyne also seventh in the long jump.

Sean Corbett, throwing the shot put 43’ ¼”, was second to Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Logan Wendt (49’8 ½”). In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Dan Washburn got third place in 11:01 flat, with Cade Van Ornam fifth in 11:17.33 and Brendan Rewakowski (11:22.67) in sixth place.

For Marcellus, Raymond was first in four of five pentathlon events, and second in the other, on his way to 2,738 points, more than 400 ahead of Cazenovia’s Jacob Olkowski. Westhill-Ludden’s Michael Laszlo was fourth with 2,117 points as Solvay’s Justice Shirley was eighth.

Caleb Wetherell contended twice, going 40’4 ½” to finish second to Phoenix’s Jake Hart (41’ ½”) in the triple jump, and taking third place in the long jump with a top leap of 19’11”.

Joe Riccardi went 10:07.55 to finish second to CBA’s Dominic Morganti (9:50.76) in the 3,200-meter run, with Westhill-Ludden’s Jake Suddaby fifth in 10:21.60. Matt Strempel got third place in the 800-meter run in 2:04.51.

Strempel, paired with Provvidenti, Riley Burns and Michael Welch, got a close second (3:34.99) to Phoenix (3:34.51) in the 4×400 relay, with Westhill-Ludden having Howard, Schwartz, Ben Eassa and Cal Niezabytowski finishing third in 3:35.40. Welch added a fourth-place finish in the high jump, clearing 5’4”.

Nick Distefano was fourth (12.14 seconds) and Quimone Bell-Hunter sixth (12.23) in the 100, and they paired with Provvidenti and Riley Burns to finish third in the 4×100 in 46.18 seconds. Andrew Marsh was fourth in the 400 hurdles in 1:03.30. Ethan Mosure took fifth place in the mile in 4:47.26 and Distefano was eighth in the discus.

Solvay had John Bliss, Jordan Devereaux, Tyriq Block and Dylon Ewers get fifth place in the 4×100 in 47.10 seconds before Devereaux finished fourth in the 400-meter dash in 52.98 seconds.

Lamar Flood and Nate Gardner tied for fifth in the high jump, each of them clearing 5’4”. Greg Miller finished seventh in the shot put and Gardner seventh in the discus. Ed Matysuk, Jamien Bliss, Zach Langdon and Max Melynk finish sixth in the 4×800 relay in 9:11.42. Flood finished seventh in the triple jump.

Meanwhile, in the sectional Class B-2 meet at Canastota, Jordan-Elbridge finished seventh out of 10 sides with 29 points as Clinton roared to the team title with 159 points.

Ten of the Eagles’ points came in the 4×800, where Ryan Chiaramonte, Ethan Kinney, Marion Quigley and Matt Sheldon won a thriller, edging Holland Patent by five-hundredths of a second after two miles, 8:31.90 to the Golden Knights’ 8:31.95.

In the 4×400, Chiaramonte, Quigley, Kinney and Nate Jennings were third in 46.68 seconds, right before Kinney finished fourth in the 400 sprint in 53.70 seconds. Derek Quigley got fifth place in the pentathlon with 1,794 points, while Marion Quigley cleared 5’6” for fifth place in the high jump.

Chiaramonte was seventh in the 400 hurdles as Kenny Williams was eighth in the mile, with Hugh Schader 11th before he finished eighth in the 800. In the 4×400, Chiaramonte, Schader, Marion Quigley and Logan Kinney were fifth in 3:45.51.

Austin Cassick threw the discus 107’6” and climbed to sixth place. Jennings topped 10’6” for eighth place in the pole vault. Williams was 11th and Lawton Schwarting 13th in the steeplechase, with Zach Barber 13th in the long jump.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story