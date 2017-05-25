Volunteer of the Month May 2017: Jennifer Tom – CancerConnects

Several people holding their hands in the air

By Mel Rubenstein

Contributing Writer

Jennifer Tom is a Central New York native. After graduating from SUNY Brockport with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology she moved and resided in Raleigh, North Carolina for many years. She returned to Central New York in 2001 to give support to her father who was taking care of her mother. Jen’s mother had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer and passed away a few months later.

A year later, Jen found herself battling breast cancer at the age of 32. In 2004 Jennifer Tom founded, and became the Executive Director of Positively Pink Packages, a non-profit organization that provides vital resources, free of charge, to breast cancer patients in Central New York. Positively Pink supplies Diagnosis Care Packages and Chemotherapy Care Packages to breast cancer patients. These packages contain items such as cotton head turbans, satin pillowcases, DVD’s, inspirational and educational books, and publications that help patients understand breast cancer, the choices they face, and the resources available to help them and their families.

In 2005, Jen was asked by Gussie Sorenson, the oncology social worker at Hematology Oncology Associates of CNY, to join a committee to discuss the possibility of forming an organization that offered support and resources to patients and their families, and be a “buddy system” for people newly diagnosed with cancer. That meeting resulted in

CancerConnects, of which Jen is a board member. The mission of CancerConnects is to facilitate the cancer journey for patients throughout Central New York by providing informational and emotional support services, as well as connections to community resources.

The first program formed under CancerConnects was the Volunteer Mentor Program for newly diagnosed cancer patients. This program helps them by having a cancer survivor and mentor for guidance through the cancer journey. The Volunteer Caregiving Mentor Program is a cancer patient caregiver mentoring program created to help facilitate the cancer journey for those providing caregiving services for patients with cancer. The Volunteer Caregiving Mentor Training Program prepares volunteers who have been caregivers for patients with cancer to provide one-on-one support to other people caring for loved ones who have cancer.

The Caregiving Mentor Program offers caregivers of cancer patients a trained caregiving mentor. A diagnosis of cancer is a life-altering event for both the patients and their caregivers. Regardless of the outcome of the disease process, the journey is often wrought with uncertainty and challenge. In an effort to provide love, support, and guidance to ease this journey a caregiving mentor that has lived through this process can make the road traveled less difficult. CancerConnects is committed to providing this opportunity to caregivers who desire such support. A mentor is matched up with a cancer patient who has the same diagnosis, and in the same age group. Sometimes the mentor’s support is just with a phone call or out for coffee, or having discussions about selecting wigs or how it felt when you first heard those words, “You have cancer.”

While CancerConnects started as a Mentorship Program, it quickly expanded, and the Complementary Therapy, Angel Fund, and Caregivers Program have been added to meet the needs of cancer patients and their families. The CancerConnects Complementary Therapy Program is a voucher award program that provides funding to cancer patients for several specific complementary therapy treatments. The services offered through the CancerConnects program include message therapy, Reiki, healing touch, foot reflexology, and acupuncture.

Emily Doucet, Program Manager for CancerConnects said, “Our volunteer mentors play such a vital role in our mission. They have faced the same fears and questions as our patients have, and they can provide such a sense of comfort to those who have been newly diagnosed. Our mentors give new patients hope that life goes on after a diagnosis, and that they will not traverse this journey alone. CancerConnects is so grateful to the Saint Agatha Foundation for their incredible generosity and because of that we are able to assist so many people with breast cancer because of their grant funding. CancerConnects is also so appreciative of everyone who has made a donation to our Angel Fund This financial assistance program is 100 percent donor driven, and we have been able to help many people with all different kinds of cancer because of the kindness of our Angel Fund donors.”

This past year, CancerConnects celebrated their 10 years in service by hosting a Gala celebration. Jennifer said, “It was so rewarding to be on the gala committee to celebrate the 10th Anniversary Gala for CancerConnects this past fall. It was a wonderful way to celebrate all the patients that we have helped and thank the volunteers, staff and Board for all their dedication and hard work. I feel so blessed to be a part of it.”

Jennifer Tom lives in Fayetteville with her husband and their 4 year old son.

For information on volunteering and donation opportunities call 315-634-5004 or email to cancerconnects@gmail.com.

To recommend someone with a stellar record of volunteering to be featured in this column contact Mel Rubenstein: mrubens2@twcny.rr.com or 682-7162.

