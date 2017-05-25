Upcoming gardening, equine workshops announced by CCE

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County has announced two workshops to be held in June.

Scouting and best pest management

Colgate Community Garden and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County are continuing the Garden Series with Workshop Two: Scouting and Best Pest Management. The workshop will take place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, June 11, and be hosted by Common Thread Community Farm at 3424 Lake Moraine Road, Madison.

Along with the excitement of the growing season comes the difficulty of dealing with common pests from insect to blight. By understanding how to spot potential damage, prevent further destruction and manage common infestations, you can implement a full pest control strategy wherever you are growing and reap the benefits during harvest.

Participation is free. To register, contact Alicia Luhrssen at 315-684-3001, ext. 101 or email aml439@cornell.edu. For more information, visit madisoncountycce.org/events/2017/04/30/the-garden-series-with-colgate-community-garden.

Biosecurity for horse farms and effective quarantine procedures

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County will be hosting the seminar: Biosecurity for Horse Farms & Effective Quarantine Procedures. The workshop will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at CCE-Madison County’s Farm and Home Center on 100 Eaton Street, Morrisville.

Speaker Karen Nowak, RN, CCRN, is the founder of Northeast Hackney Rescue and Sanctuary, Inc. and has 41 years of experience in critical care for humans with a multitude of serious infections, including 10 years teaching critical care and ER nursing, 20 years teaching EMTs and paramedics. This knowledge and experience have been used to develop isolation procedures for horse farms which are based on sound infection control principles and are easy to set up while being very effective to prevent the spread of infection.

At the seminar, you will learn to protect your horses from contagious diseases, set up quarantine/isolation stalls that minimize the risks to healthy horses, recognize early signs of the most common contagious diseases of horses, care for horses with strangles, equine herpe virus and equine influenza and properly disinfect the stall and equipment used on infected horses.

Participation is free. To register, contact Alicia Luhrssen at 315-684-3001, ext. 101 or email aml439@cornell.edu.

For more information, visit madisoncountycce.org/events/2017/06/14/biosecurity-for-horse-farms-effective-quarantine-procedures-if-your-horse-is-exposed.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story