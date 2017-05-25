‘The Yard’ brings live music, artisan goods to Manlius

Ellen Coy and her father John Freightenburgh stand in front of an old fire truck that is on the property of the new music and events venue, The Yard. (Hayleigh Gowans)

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

Manlius village residents may have noticed a unique red car placed on a hill outside of 604 E. Seneca St. and wondered what was going on at that property. Well soon, they’ll be able to see for themselves.

“I think it’s a bit like the Manlius version of ‘Willy Wonka’ finally opening his chocolate factory,” said Ellen Coy, whose father, John Freightenburgh, has been renovating and refurbishing the property to turn it into a live music and events venue called The Yard.

“Sometimes people will stop by to see what’s going on here,” said Freightenburgh, who agreed with the Willy Wonka comparison. “When I first bought the property, it was in need of a lot of repairs … It feels good to be able to show what work has been done here.”

In 2011, Freightenburgh started the Ironwood Pizza Rig food truck, and in November 2012 opened the brick-and-mortar location of Ironwood Pizza at 145 E. Seneca St. in Manlius. About three years ago, Freightenburgh started working to refurbish the four-acre property at 604 E. Seneca St., which previously was owned by Hollowick and also served as the Hale Lumber Yard.

The structures on the property have been renovated by Freightenburgh, a contractor, into a rustic events venue complete with a stage, tables and a bar. The Yard will host live music while the Ironwood Pizza Rig cooks up Neapolitan pizzas.

The first live music event was held on May 21 with a performance by local bands The Bones of JR Jones and The Black River, and the bar was staffed by Empire Brewing Company. Information for future live music events can be found by following “The Yard” on Facebook.

The Yard won’t just be a music venue, said Coy. Starting Sunday, May 28, The Yard will be host to a farmers and artisan’s market where locally made products and goods will be sold by vendors. “The Market” will run 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday until October 6. Admission is free and there is parking available in the rear of the property.

“I think something like this is needed in the community. In the suburbs, you can be pretty spread out and it can be difficult to get to know your neighbors,” said Coy. “We want to create a place where people can come together and get that really nice community feeling, a lot like what we have with the customers and staff at Ironwood.”

The plans for the property don’t stop there. In late June or early July, the Ironwood Café will open in one of the refurbished buildings on the property, and will offer classic café fare along with sandwiches. This project is being largely undertaken by Coy, who has experience in café management. Coy grew up in Manlius but moved away from the area. Once she got news her father was working on The Yard, Coy said she decided to move back to the area to help out and use her knowledge of similar venues in other areas to help bring it to Manlius.

The property is home to many oddities and items Freightenburgh has made from things he has found, such as an old fire truck, a freight shipping container turned into a seating area with a convertible placed on top, an aquaponics set up to make fresh herbs for Ironwood and using old bowling alley lanes to create the stage, tables and walls of the bathroom for The Yard.

“It feels good to breathe some life back into this property,” said Freightenburgh.

Though this project has been undertaken by Coy and Freightenburgh, they said they have a lot of their friends to thank for putting in countless hours of time and effort in making it to the grand opening of The Yard.

The property also will be available to rent for private events. They are seeking Sunday market vendors, as well as a small business to rent out the retail area that will be available in the other half of the Ironwood Café after it is finished. Email questions to events@TheYard604.com or go to theyard604.com for more information.

They are also on Instagram and Facebook @theyard604.

