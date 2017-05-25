Sheridan breaks school record at sectional meet

Right up until the final events, the Baldwinsville boys track and field team was in the mix for the Section III Class AA championship Wednesday at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium.

Yet even though the Bees picked up 106.5 points, it only left them in third place, just behind Liverpool (108 points) for the runner-up spot as host C-NS, with a late surge, won the sectional title with 130 points.

Kieran Sheridan provided the big moment in the boys 400-meter dash. By posting a winning time of 49.77 seconds, Sheridan broke a B’ville school record that had stood for more than 50 years, since 1963. Tyler Luciano was fifth in 51.81 seconds and Michael Lawrence was seventh in 53.14 seconds as Garrett Selover finished 10th.

Not stopping there, Sheridan paired with Luciano, Evan Vannatta and Kenny Stehle to win the 4×400 relay in 3:25.12, well clear of C-NS (3:29.86) in second place.

B’ville would get second place in the 4×800 relay as Sheridan, Vannatta, Adam Davis and Jon Formoza went 8:08.55, trailing only Liverpool’s winning 8:02.34. Davis got third place in the 800-meter run in 2:01.15, with Vannatta fourth in 2:01.65.

Stehle got second place in the 400-meter hurdles in 58.14 seconds, with Josh Scholten third in 59.67 seconds, edging out Justin Goodridge (59.68), who finished fourth. Stehle also was fifth in the 110 high hurdles in 16.72 seconds, with Nate Jaquint sixth in 16.74 seconds.

In the 3,200-meter run, John Kresovich was third in 10;11.55, with Joe Licameli fifth (10:13.95) and Ben Timmons sixth in 10:15.67. Davis earned sixth place in the mile in 4:37.74, while Timmons was eighth (4:39.78) and Kresovich (4:42.64) was ninth.

Goodridge, Luciano, Jack Buis and Latrell Lewis were fourth in the 4×100 relay in 44.28 seconds, with Buis also fourth in the 200-meter dash in 22.87 seconds as Goodridge got seventh place. Ian Goodale earned fourth place in the five-event pentathlon with 2,171 points.

Austin Catalano, with a triple jump of 41’10”, finished third. Alex Garcia had a fourth-place shot put toss of 45’6” as Judson Fletcher was sixth, going 42’6”. Cameron Majchrzak threw the discus 132 feet to finish fifth as Garcia was ninth (119’7”) and Mike Spicer 10th (117’8”).

Luciano had a fourth-place long jump of 20’4 ¼”, with Catalano (19’2 ¾”) in eighth place. Kevin Starr, clearing 5’8”, tied for sixth in the high jump. Connor McManus was ninth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Jaeho Lee cleared 10’6” for 11th place in the pole vault.

Meanwhile, in the girls sectional Class AA championships, B’ville earned a handful of individual titles and, with 76 points, settled into fourth place, far off the winning mark of 154 points posted by Fayetteville-Manlius.

Adrianna Straughter still won twice, starting in the 100-meter hurdles, where her time of 15.69 seconds got her past Rome Free Academy’s Sophie Henderson (15.85 seconds) at the finish line.

In the high jump, Straughter cleared 5’3” to finish second behind C-NS’s Liliana Klemanski, who won with 5’4”. Then, in the long jump, Straughter went 16’11 ½” to finish just behind Liverpool’s Marissa Baskin, who won with 17’2”.

Karen Ekure won, too, going 25.56 seconds for the only sub-26-second effort in the 200. Ekure, Lauren Addario, Shylea Dukat and Katie Weaver were third in the 4×100 relay in 49,84 seconds as RFA broke the sectional record, winning in 48.92 seconds. Ekure was seventh in the 400 sprint in 1:01.51.

Addario’s triple jump of 35’8 ¾” put her in second place behind F-M’s Cady Barns (37’7 ½”). Addario also got fourth place in the 100 sprint in 12.79 seconds, edging out Ekure (12.80 seconds), who was fifth as Emily Paul finished 11th. Weaver was sixth in the pole vault, topping 7’6” as Maya Hewitt was eighth.

Jenna Wallace made it to third place in the discus, throwing it 100’8” as Danielle Marsell was fifth with a toss of 96’4”. Marsell also took ninth place in the shot put, throwing it 27’11 ¼” as Shannon Lauko was 10th and Leah Miller 11th.

Dukat was fourth in the 400 hurdles in 1:09.48, with Mackenzie Wodka sixth in 1:12.56. In the 4×800, Patricia Conlan, Nadine Dickter, Mia Bolton and Justus Holden-Betts made it to fifth place in 10:22.48 as Dukat, Courtney Clute, Tina Bartelli and Anna Demer were fifth (4:18.64) in the 4×400.

Holden-Betts was fifth in the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 7:41.49 and ninth in the 1,500-meter run, with Elizabeth Fawwaz 13th. Sarah Rodman finished eighth in the pentathlon with 1,568 points, while Conlan was 10th and Bolton 12th in the 800. Leah Carpenter was 12th in the 3,000-meter run.

