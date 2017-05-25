Northstars are boys track sectional champs

Though it took a while, the Cicero-North Syracuse boys track and field team withstood the challenge from Liverpool and Baldwinsville and claimed the Section III Class AA championship Wednesday at Bragman Stadium.

The Northstars finished with 130 points, with the Warriors (108 points) edging the Bees (106.5 points) for second place. Liverpool also was second in the girls sectional AA meet with 111.5 points as C-NS (40.5 points) settled for fifth place and Fayetteville-Manlius won with 154 points.

Jeremiah Willis and Joe Williams sparked the C-NS victory. Willis would tear through the 200-meter dash in 22.09 seconds, with Matt Kilian second in 22.76 seconds. Willis also was second (11.14 seconds) to Nottingham’s Jawill Brown (10.99) in the 100-meter dash as Killian was fourth in 11.27 seconds.

All told, Willis picked up 38 individual points. He beat the field in the long jump by going 22 feet 1 ¾ inches, with teammate Connor Hayes third by going 20’9”. Moving to the triple jump, Willis went 43’11 ¾”

As for Joe Williams, he pulled away to a quick time of 14.47 seconds in the 110 high hurdles, nearly a full second ahead of the field as Ryan Williams (16.33) was fourth. Then, in the 400 hurdles, Joe Williams gained a second win in 56.99 seconds.

Ryan Williams was third in the 400-meter dash in 50.71 seconds and, in the 4×400 relay, helped Kilian, Zak Kennedey and Anthony Pauli as C-NS went 3:29.86 to finish second behind B’ville (3:25.12), with Liverpool taking fourth place in 3:34.22.

Ryan Bristow was second in the pole vault, clearing 12’6” as Ward Couillard (12 feet) got third place. Jason Hughes earned 2,687 points in the pentathlon for a second-place finish, with Tom Tobin fifth (1,847 points) for Liverpool.

Judah Bailey tied for fourth in the high jump, clearing 5’10” as Liverpool’s James Gaffney was 10th, but tied C-NS’s Nate Osborne for fourth (10’6”) in the pole vault as Alex Hepel was sixth for the Northstars.

Reeves, Ty Brownlow, Steve Schulz and Josh Hickmott won the 4×800 relay in 8:02.34, chased by, among others, C-NS, who was fourth in 8:49.31. Then the Warriors went 1-2 in the 800-meter run as Brownlow, in 1:59.78, edged Schulz (1:59.89) at the line.

Hickmott claimed the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:48.45 as Emil Videman finished fourth (10:06.28) and C-NS’s Nathan Poirier was sixth in 10:16.83. In the mile, Hickmott was third in 4;35.96, edging out Brownlow (4:36.17) in fourth place and Schulz (4:36.26) in fifth place.

Paul Dewan, Ryan Dewan, Khalil Wailes and Brendan Irick were second (43.95 seconds) to Nottingham (43.87) in the 4×100 relay. Ryan Dewan was fifth (20’3 ¾”) and Paul Dewan sixth (20 feet) in the long jump ahead of the Northstars’ Dan Swackhamer in seventh place. Paul Dewan was fourth in the triple jump, going 41’9”.

Wailes went 50.47 seconds in the 400 sprint for second place as B’ville’s Kieran Sheridan won in 49.77 seconds and broke a 54-year-old school record. Arthur Bittel was second in the shot put with a throw of 46’10 ½”, while Jacob Barnes had a third-place discus throw of 133’8” as Bittel (129’1”) was sixth.

Tyler Goss was sixth in the 400 hurdles in 1:01.37, while Nazir Murray was seventh in the 110 hurdles. The Northstars had Sam Barber seventh and Joe Tricarico eighth in the 3,200-meter run. Cullen McLaughlin was eighth in the steeplechase for the Warriors.

Liverpool’s girls side got a win from Madison Neuner when she ran the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 7:19.50, more than 10 seconds ahead of the field. Kelley Townley then won the pole vault by clearing 9’6” as C-NS had Hayley Schwarz finish third, topping 8 feet, and the Warriors’ Mackenzie Case was fifth, topping 7’6”.

Marissa Baskin would win the long jump, going 17’2” to beat, among others, C-NS’s Shayla Webb, who was third with 16’9” as Sierra Davis (16’6”) was fifth. Baskin also got second place in the 100 sprint in 12,70 seconds, with Kierra Richardson (12.84) in sixth place and Grace Kouame eighth.

In the 200, Richardson, in 26.12 seconds, was second to B’ville’s Karen Ekure (25.56) as Baskin got sixth place in 26.32 seconds. In the 4×400, Richardson, Windsor Ardner, Anne Gullo and Sophia Prince got third place in 4:09.49. Richardson, Kouame, Ardner and Gullo were fourth in the 4×100 in 50.36 seconds. Gullo finished 10th in the 400 sprint.

In the 4×800, Ardner, Madison Neuner, Vanessa Eberhard and Kristina Moore were second in 9:44.08, Neuner took fifth place in the 400 hurdles in 1:10.08, with Natalie Kurz seventh in 1:12.71 as Ardner got fourth place in the 800 in 2:18.65.

Jenna Schulz was fourth in the 3,000-meter run in 10:33.76 and took sixth place in the 1,500-meter run in 4:46.74 behind the Northstars’ Mia Pestle (4:45.88) in fifth place. Pestle also was sixth in the 800 in 2:20.21, with Eberhard eighth in the 3,000 and Rosie Petrella seventh in the steeplechase.

For the C-NS girls, Liliana Klemanski won the high jump, clearing 5’4” to beat B’ville’s Adrianna Straughter (5’3”) as Liverpool got Meghan Milazzo in third place, topping 5’1”, and Amina Sinclair tying the Northstars’ Malerie Belles for fifth place, both topping 5 feet. Milazzo also was third in the triple jump with a top effort of 35’1”.

Kierrah Butler threw the shot put 33’7” to finish second behind Rome Free Academy’s Sarah Crockett (36’4 ½”) as Liverpool’s Trinity Gray (33’1 ¼”) and Madyson Oliveri (31’6 ¾”) were third and fourth, respectively. Sarah Lavalley, seventh in the shot put, was second in the discus for Liverpool, going 111’2” as Crockett (126’4”) won again.

Cassie Baldwin was sixth in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.53 seconds, with Liverpool’s Lauren Fradette and Kali Hayes seventh and eighth, respectively. Lexi Gaetz was fifth in the pentathlon with 1,880 points. C-NS took sixth place in the 4×100 (52.26 seconds) and seventh place in the 4×800.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story