Madison County Historian receives research residency from NYS Archives

May 25, 2017 Jason Emerson Achievers, Cazenovia Republican
Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz
Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz has been selected to receive a Larry J. Hackman Research Residency Award from the New York State Archives. The residency will cover lodging, food, travel and copy costs associated with his research on the Arthur L Brooks Grand Army of the Republic Chapter 272 in Hamilton.
Urtz has been working with the Hamilton Historic Commission who holds a number of the chapter records. The goal is to eventually publish a book telling the Brooks GAR members history during and after the war and the impact that the organization had on the local communities.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
