May 25, 2017 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican

Madison County Historian receives research residency from NYS Archives

Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz

Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz has been selected to receive a Larry J. Hackman Research Residency Award from the New York State Archives.  The residency will cover lodging, food, travel and copy costs associated with his research on the Arthur L Brooks Grand Army of the Republic Chapter 272 in Hamilton.

Urtz has been working with the Hamilton Historic Commission who holds a number of the chapter records.  The goal is to eventually publish a book telling the Brooks GAR members history during and after the war and the impact that the organization had on the local communities.

