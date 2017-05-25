Letter: Tice thanks voters for support of FM district budget

To the editor:

I would like to thank the Fayetteville-Manlius School District residents who took time out of their busy schedules on May 16 to vote on the district’s $80.7 million budget proposal.

I am extremely appreciative of the support our community has shown for our students and the critical programming that allows them to succeed. We know that our residents must make tough financial decisions in their personal lives, and despite these challenges, an overwhelming 71 percent of voters supported this budget.

This is especially significant given that some voters waited in excess of 15 minutes to cast their ballots: Thank you for your patience. With one machine temporarily out of service and a higher-than-normal voter turnout, many residents voting in the evening waited in a long line to cast their ballots. We are already discussing lessons learned so as to make future votes more streamlined.

The administration and the board of education understand that with your support comes an obligation to our taxpayers to wisely use our resources to deliver the high-quality educational experiences that our community expects and our students deserve.

We have a great deal to be proud of here at Fayetteville-Manlius. Thank you for making this investment in our community and our children.

Craig J. Tice, Superintendent

Fayetteville-Manlius School District

