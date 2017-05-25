 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

LETTER: A poem in honor of the North Syracuse Family Festival

May 25, 2017 Festivals and parades, Star Review, Your Opinion

LETTER: A poem in honor of the North Syracuse Family Festival

To the editor:

Members of the committee wish to say

“Please join us for a fun-filled day”

May 27th, when Lonergan Park comes alive

Enjoy the festivities from 11 to 5

Bring the kids, rides are free

Lots of fun for the whole family

Clap your hands and tap your feet

To music with a special beat

Many crafters and food vendors will be there

For all to enjoy — like a mini fair

 The raffles and freebies will add some class

To excitement and fun like we’ve had in the past

 Don’t miss our famous “Teddy Bear Parade”

When kiddies ages 2 to 6 will march in the shade

Bring your lawn chairs, join the fun

We start at 11 on May 27!

Vera Desimone

North Syracuse Family Festival Committee

Comment on this Story

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: