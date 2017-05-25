LETTER: A poem in honor of the North Syracuse Family Festival

May 25, 2017 admin Festivals and parades, Star Review, Your Opinion
To the editor:
Members of the committee wish to say
“Please join us for a fun-filled day”
May 27th, when Lonergan Park comes alive
Enjoy the festivities from 11 to 5
Bring the kids, rides are free
Lots of fun for the whole family
Clap your hands and tap your feet
To music with a special beat
Many crafters and food vendors will be there
For all to enjoy — like a mini fair
The raffles and freebies will add some class
To excitement and fun like we’ve had in the past
Don’t miss our famous “Teddy Bear Parade”
When kiddies ages 2 to 6 will march in the shade
Bring your lawn chairs, join the fun
We start at 11 on May 27!
North Syracuse Family Festival Committee
