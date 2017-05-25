LETTER: A poem in honor of the North Syracuse Family Festival

To the editor:

Members of the committee wish to say

“Please join us for a fun-filled day”

May 27th, when Lonergan Park comes alive

Enjoy the festivities from 11 to 5

Bring the kids, rides are free

Lots of fun for the whole family

Clap your hands and tap your feet

To music with a special beat

Many crafters and food vendors will be there

For all to enjoy — like a mini fair

The raffles and freebies will add some class

To excitement and fun like we’ve had in the past

Don’t miss our famous “Teddy Bear Parade”

When kiddies ages 2 to 6 will march in the shade

Bring your lawn chairs, join the fun

We start at 11 on May 27!