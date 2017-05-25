Keeping the old along with the new

The Fireside Inn, which closed in 2012, is open once again for weddings, banquets and more. Owners Stan Dombroski and Fran Fiorito have revamped the inn, including a formal banquet room upstairs and chandeliers, but they have maintained classic elements from the Fireside Inn’s history: fireplaces and the sign in the downstairs banquet hall. The inn hosted a surprise birthday party for Fiorito on May 20.

After two years of renovation, the Fireside Inn is back in business.

Owners Stan Dombroski and Fran Fiorito worked together to completely renovate the establishment. The original fireplaces and Fireside Inn sign are still in place in the downstairs banquet hall, but Dombroski and Fiorito have added modern touches such as chandeliers.

Currently, the Fireside Inn is only open for private parties, weddings, graduations and other events. In the future, the inn will host public dinners and entertainment.

To book an event, email Executive Chef Douglas Clark at chefdougclark@gmail.com.

“We want to thank everyone that has worked so hard over the past couple years to make this happen,” the owners said in a statement.

Photos by Ashley M. Casey and Paul Nagle

