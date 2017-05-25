 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

F-M girls are sectional AA track champs

May 25, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, High School

Sure, the formula is familiar – dominate distance races, snag some points elsewhere. But until it stops working, the Fayetteville-Manlius girls track and field team will keep using it, and keep winning, too.

The Hornets claimed yet another Section III Class AA championship Wednesday at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium, earning 154 points to pull away from Liverpool (111.5 points) and Rome Free Academy (108 points), who waged a close battle for second place.

F-M began its distance-running sweep by having Sophie Ryan, Christy Berge’, Palmer Madsen and Phoebe White claim the 4×800 relay in nine minutes, 31.88 seconds, exactly 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Liverpool.

Then, in the 1,500-meter run, the Hornets went 1-2-3 as Ryan roared to a win in 4:39.19, with White second in 4:39.62 and Rebecca Walters third in 4:43.22. That produced 24 points, while the 400-meter dash saw Madsen get the victory in 58.54 seconds, with Ryan fourth in 1:00.27 and Susan Bansbach eighth.

In the 800-meter run, F-M had 26 more points from White getting the victory in 2:16.69, edging Rebecca Walters (2:19.92) at the line as Berge’ was third in 2:18.44 and Madsen got fifth place in 2:19.75.

Ryan returned to win the 3,000-meter run in 10:18.69 as Claire Walters was second in 10:25.35 and Alex Villalba (11:01.43) finished sixth. White, Madsen, Berge’ and Susan Bansbach went 4:03.39 in the 4×400 relay to top West Genesee (4:07 flat) and win again.

Cady Barns gave F-M a win in the field events thanks to a top triple jump of 37 feet 7 ½ inches, nearly two feet clear of Baldwinsville’s Lauren Addario (35’8 ¾”) in second place.

In the long jump, Barns was fourth, going 16’7”. Rebecca Walters was second (7:30.78) and Claire Walters third (7:35.93) in the 2,000-meter steeplechase, with Haleigh Pascual sixth in 7:52.41 and Villalba 10th.

Also for F-M, Sydney O’Dell was second (2,609 points) to RFA’s Tiffany Thomason (2,708 points) in the pentathlon. Gwenn Shepardson was third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:08.23 and got to fourth place in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.93 seconds, also helping the Hornets finish ninth in the 4×100 relay in

Meanwhile, thanks to its own success in distance races, the F-M boys track managed to finish fourth at the sectional AA meet with 54 points, though far from host C-NS’s winning total of 130 points.

Patrick Perry was victorious in the mile, his time of 4:19.12 well clear of teammate Garrett Brennan, who was second in 4:26.18. In the 3,200-meter run, Joe Walters pulled away to win in 9:46.66, with Ben Otis getting second place in 9:56.95 as Matt Tripp (10:11.75) was fourth.

Returning in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Perry got to second place in 9:53.84, just behind Liverpool’s Josh Hickmott (9:48.45) as Jack Boltman was fifth in 10:11.17 and Eli Capri got seventh place in 10:30.06.

Romello Mitchell tied for fourth in the high jump, clearing 5’10”. Brennan was sixth (2:02.36) and Nathan Reeves seventh (2:03.120 in the 800. Stefan Mina got seventh place in the 400 hurdles in 1:01.42, while Armando Adrian was ninth in the 400 sprint in 53.41 seconds, with John Nethercott 14th. Deion Travis was 11th and Ben Thomas 13th in the discus.

 

Comment on this Story

WG’s Tuthill, Delia win at AA track sectionals

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: