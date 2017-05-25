Civil War Weekend returns to Peterboro

The 12th Regiment U.S. Infantry Co. A (reenacting) and the Civil War Heritage Foundation will host the 25th Annual Peterboro Civil War Weekend in early June. (submitted photo)

The 12th Regiment U.S. Infantry Co. A (reenacting) and the Civil War Heritage Foundation will host the 25th Annual Peterboro Civil War Weekend. The 12th was first organized in 1798 and disbanded in 1800, raised again in 1812 and for the Mexican War. The regiment portrayed by the reenacting unit was organized by direction of President Lincoln on May 4, 1861. The 12th Infantry is still active.

As in many years past, “The 12th (reenacting) will be encamped on the western half acre of the Peterboro Green and will be joined by several other military re-enacting units. Besides the daily routines such as camp cooking, preparing for drill and medical services, during the weekend there will be drills for children, a discipline demonstration, a Sunday sermon, a town ball game and a skirmish each day at 2 p.m.

Throughout the weekend visitors can walk the green and talk to reenactors portraying well-known persons such as President Lincoln. The military units and other volunteers provide Civil War Living History to fifth graders from four local schools on Friday, June 9.

Special features of the 25th Annual Peterboro Civil War Weekend are programs on women in the Civil War, the relationship of John Brown and Gerrit Smith and “Dreaming of Timbuctoo,” an exhibit on Smith’s gifts of 40 acres of land to each of 3,000 African-American men.

Admission of $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12, and free for children under 6, includes 11 acres of the encampment, three museums, historical, military, and authors’ programs, an afternoon musical presentation, children’s activities, skirmishes, exhibits, displays, walking tours and demonstration.

For the 25th year of the Peterboro event, a limited number of half price adult tickets are available from mercantile.gerritsmith.org, at the Deli on the Green, and from members of the event committee.

A showing of “Union Bound,” the 2015 movie based on the diaries of Joe Hoover of Herkimer, will be shown at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 9. Admission is $5 per person.

The 77th Regiments Balladeers will perform a concert Saturday night June 10. Admission for the concert is $5 and free for reenactors, participants, and registered weekend volunteers.

The 25th Annual Peterboro Civil War Weekend is an educational and fund-raising event for the Smithfield Community Association in Peterboro. Saturday, June 10, hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 11, hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit PeterboroNY.org, email mail@sca-peterboro.org or call 315-280-8828.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story