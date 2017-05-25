CazCares story room receives grant

The Central New York Community Foundation grant will be used to upgrade and expand the Story Room at CazCares—a food pantry and clothing closet in Cazenovia, NY. The Story Room, in partnership with the Cazenovia Public Library, has provided an early childhood learning environment for children of CazCares' clients since 2008. (submitted photo)

Cazenovia Public Library’s literacy outpost at CazCares receives CNY Community Foundation Grant

The Story Room at CazCares is pleased to announce that it has received a generous grant from the Central New York Community Foundation. The funds — awarded through a competitive application and review process — will support a project to upgrade the Story Room.

Sponsored by the Cazenovia Public Library, the Story Room is an early literacy initiative that provides preschool children with the opportunity to develop foundational pre-literacy skills through language-rich guided play, read-aloud experiences and learning activities. CazCares is a non-profit organization that provides food, clothing, and referral services to low-income families in Cazenovia and surrounding areas. The two programs have a unique partnership, as is evidenced by the slogan, “We stock literacy in our food pantry!”

The Story Room will apply the Community Foundation grant to create a more convenient and comfortable learning environment for pre-K skill development. Funds will be used to obtain new furniture, learning materials and storage, as well as to expand the Story Room to allow for the creation of separate spaces for science activities, a water and sand play area and an expanded reading and literacy area.

The remodel is scheduled for completion in time for the Story Room’s Summer Program, beginning June 26.

