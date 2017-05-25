Canton Woods: Summer promises plenty of activities

By Ruth Troy

Director

The month of May at Canton Woods continues to be very busy. June promises more summer fun and interesting programs. Come on into the center and get involved in the activities.

Reminder: The Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will be on Tuesday May 30. The parade starts at 6 p.m. and runs for about 45 minutes, followed by the ceremony honoring our veterans at Riverview Cemetery.

Syracuse columnist and author Sean Kirst will present his book “The Soul of Central New York: Syracuse Stories” at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 31. Plan to attend this dynamic presentation with a distinct local focus.

Canton Woods Summer Entertainment Series continues with Chef Moul! Chef Barbara Moul will once again visit Canton Woods at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 1. Chef Moul will demonstrate “A Dinner on a Budget.” This event is sponsored by Canton Woods Senior Activity Group. Call (315) 638-4536 to make your reservation.There are sure to be tasty samples!

Health Insurance Information Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP). A HIICAP representative from Onondaga County Office for Aging is available at Canton Woods at 10 a.m. Monday, June 5. They offer free and unbiased information and assistance regarding: Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, Medicare Advantage, Medigap Supplemental Plans, EPIC- NYS Prescription Benefit for Seniors, Extra Help Low Income Subsidy, Medicare Saving Program.

Art Group meets at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, June 6 and 20, at Canton Woods. This group is facilitated by retired B’ville art teacher, Mike Conway. The group focuses on drawing and painting. Bring your sketchbook and art supplies.

The Art Group displayed their work at Canton Woods Art Show and Reception on May 16. This was a wonderful chance to see the amazing art and visit with the artists. Join the group and your work can be a part of our next show!

Oldies Country Music with Ed Van Cott at 11:15 a.m. Monday, June 12. Please come and enjoys the free performance. Make a reservation and stay for lunch!

Book Club is set to gather at 2 p.m. June 13. The book for June is “Hillbilly Elegy,” by JD Vance. Get reading, and join the lively discussion!

Canton Woods now has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation at (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Friday, June 2, the menu includes sweet and sour chicken, with seasoned brown rice, peas with sautéed mushroom, and fresh baked peanut butter cookie. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

