BEE LOCAL: Pizza Man Pub

Pizza Man Pub

Jimmy Delia and Luke Delia, Owners

50 Oswego St., Baldwinsville; (315) 638-1234

pizzamanbville.com

Q: What problem does your business solve?

A: Pizza Man has been solving the problem of “What’s for dinner?” in Baldwinsville for customers since 1983. We use fresh ingredients, and make our dough and sauce on premises daily. Our menu is available for pickup, delivery or dine-in.

Q: Why does your product or service stand out?

A: Pizza Man stands out because of our dedication to serving a high-quality, consistent product for over 30 years. Also, our pub has become a stand out venue in Baldwinsville for celebrations, sporting events (Go Bees! Go Orange!) and live music. We enjoy providing food, drink, and entertainment to this community that has always embraced us.

Q: Why did you choose to locate your business in B’ville?

A: Our father, Jim Delia, realized the potential in Baldwinsville when he opened Pizza Man here in the early 1980s. We both grew up in Baldwinsville and graduated from Baldwinsville schools. We have a lot of ties here. These are our people.

Q: What is your favorite part about the B’ville community?

A: People passionately support and get behind causes, sports teams, local businesses, etc. here in Baldwinsville. This Bee Local feature coordinated by the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce is evidence of this. Over the three-plus decades we have been located here, the village has really flourished.

Q: What do you see for your business in the next five years?

A: We hope to see continued growth and involvement in the Baldwinsville community.

Q: What has been your most satisfying moment in business?

A: Some weekend nights the pub will fill up with people singing along with the band, or letting loose after a wedding, or celebrating the success of their children’s teams. Seeing people enjoy themselves in our pub on those magical nights are the most satisfying moments for us.

Q: If you were to tell one person “thank you” for helping you become the person you are today or your business become what it is today, who would it be and what did they do?

A: Without a doubt it would be our father, Jim Delia. This business can be very demanding and there is a lot of sacrifice. He gave us the blueprint to be successful and built an invaluable amount of goodwill in this community for our business.

Q: What super power would you like to have?

A: If any of you have witnessed us in the kitchen on a busy Friday night, you know we have to hustle and move pretty fast. Having the speed of The Flash would be desirable to go even faster and serve our customers even better!

Bee Local is a new monthly feature highlighting local businesses, all of which are members of the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce. Subjects are chosen and interviewed by the chamber.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story