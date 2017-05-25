BEE LOCAL: Pizza Man Pub

May 25, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Business, News
Jimmy Delia and Luke Delia, Owners
50 Oswego St., Baldwinsville; (315) 638-1234
A: Pizza Man has been solving the problem of “What’s for dinner?” in Baldwinsville for customers since 1983. We use fresh ingredients, and make our dough and sauce on premises daily. Our menu is available for pickup, delivery or dine-in.
A: Pizza Man stands out because of our dedication to serving a high-quality, consistent product for over 30 years. Also, our pub has become a stand out venue in Baldwinsville for celebrations, sporting events (Go Bees! Go Orange!) and live music. We enjoy providing food, drink, and entertainment to this community that has always embraced us.
A: Our father, Jim Delia, realized the potential in Baldwinsville when he opened Pizza Man here in the early 1980s. We both grew up in Baldwinsville and graduated from Baldwinsville schools. We have a lot of ties here. These are our people.
A: People passionately support and get behind causes, sports teams, local businesses, etc. here in Baldwinsville. This Bee Local feature coordinated by the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce is evidence of this. Over the three-plus decades we have been located here, the village has really flourished.
A: We hope to see continued growth and involvement in the Baldwinsville community.
A: Some weekend nights the pub will fill up with people singing along with the band, or letting loose after a wedding, or celebrating the success of their children’s teams. Seeing people enjoy themselves in our pub on those magical nights are the most satisfying moments for us.
A: Without a doubt it would be our father, Jim Delia. This business can be very demanding and there is a lot of sacrifice. He gave us the blueprint to be successful and built an invaluable amount of goodwill in this community for our business.
A: If any of you have witnessed us in the kitchen on a busy Friday night, you know we have to hustle and move pretty fast. Having the speed of The Flash would be desirable to go even faster and serve our customers even better!
Bee Local is a new monthly feature highlighting local businesses, all of which are members of the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce. Subjects are chosen and interviewed by the chamber.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
May 25, 2017 0
May 25, 2017 0
May 25, 2017 0
May 25, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Jan 07, 2010
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017