Baldwinsville Community Band announces summer schedule

May 25, 2017 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, Music
The Baldwinsville Community Band announces the band’s summer schedule for 2017. All programs are located in Baldwinsville; they are free and open to the public and last one hour, beginning at 7 p.m.
For additional information including directions and concert programs, go to the band web site at bvillecommunityband.org, or contact director Phill Sterling at (315) 638-4956.
