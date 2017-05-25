Baldwinsville Community Band announces summer schedule

The Baldwinsville Community Band announces the band’s summer schedule for 2017. All programs are located in Baldwinsville; they are free and open to the public and last one hour, beginning at 7 p.m.

June 14: Baldwinsville Presbyterian Church

June 28: St. Augustine’s Church

July 26: Baldwinsville Methodist Church

Aug 9: Syracuse Home

Aug 16: St. Mary’s Church

For additional information including directions and concert programs, go to the band web site at bvillecommunityband.org, or contact director Phill Sterling at (315) 638-4956.

