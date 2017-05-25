 

Baldwinsville Community Band announces summer schedule

May 25, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Music

The Baldwinsville Community Band announces the band’s summer schedule for 2017. All programs are located in Baldwinsville; they are free and open to the public and last one hour, beginning at 7 p.m.

  • June 14: Baldwinsville Presbyterian Church
  • June 28: St. Augustine’s Church
  • July 26: Baldwinsville Methodist Church
  • Aug 9: Syracuse Home
  • Aug 16: St. Mary’s Church

For additional information including directions and concert programs, go to the band web site at bvillecommunityband.org, or contact director Phill Sterling at (315) 638-4956.

