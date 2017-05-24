Romig advances to state tennis tournament

At just the right time, Cazenovia boys tennis singles player Nate Romig found his top form.

Because he did so, Romig is heading for New York City and the USTA/Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to compete this weekend in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships.

Having already won first singles in the previous week’s Section III Class B tournament, Romig returned to SUNY-Cortland for the early rounds of the sectional state qualifier and quickly went to work, getting a 6-2, 6-0 victory over NewHartford’s Ethan Lampert in the first round.

In the quarterfinals, Romig shut out Manlius-Pebble Hill’s Trilok Reddy 6-0, 6-0, which put him in the semifinals. A win over Christian Brothers Academy’s Ben Vlassis would guarantee a state tournament berth since the top three advanced.

It helped, no doubt, that Vlassis had to rally to win both of his earlier matches in three sets over Scott Minnoe (Auburn) and John Robert Corasaniti (New Hartford), but even so, Romig did not take the assignment lightly and, by scores of 6-0 and 6-1, quickly put away Vlassis and reached the final.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story