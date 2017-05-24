Memorial Day events in the Eastern suburbs

Pictured is the Memorial Day Ceremony following the 2016 Jamesville parade. (File Photo)

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

Memorial Day is a day to remember and reflect on the lives of those who have died while serving in the armed forces of the United States. Many municipalities and organizations will host events to honor the fallen local veterans, including several events in the Syracuse eastern suburbs.

The following is a list of some of the Memorial Day events that will occur in the eastern suburb area:

Jamesville Memorial Day Parade — 11 a.m., Saturday May 27. Parade route runs from intersection of Apulia Road and East Seneca Turnpike down to Jamesville Elementary School. Local fire departments, organizations and sports teams will march through the streets, with a ceremony to follow at Jamesville Elementary. Contact Diane Noeller (315-416-8591) or Linda Crolick (315-492-2980) by phone or email jamesvillechamber@aol.com for more information.

Fayetteville Memorial Day Parade — 9 a.m., Monday, May 29. Parade route goes up Route 5 and ends at Beard Park, on South Manlius Street. A brief ceremony will follow at Beard Park, including a gun salute and musical tribute by the Fayetteville-Manlius high and middle school bands.

East Syracuse Memorial Day Parade — 9 a.m., Monday, May 29. American Legion Arthur Post $359 will host the parade. Music will be performed by the East Syracuse Minoa Spartan Marching Band. Following the parade, East Syracuse Mayor Robert Tackman will hold the annual inspection of the East Syracuse Fire Department at St. Matthew’s parking lot. Also after the parade, the ESFD will honor a deceased member of the department, Bill Lewis, Sr. Lewis was one of the founding fathers of East Area Volunteer Emergency Service (EAVES) and a 75-year-member of the ESFD. A shadowbox will be hung in his honor.

Manlius Memorial Day Parade — 11 a.m., Monday, May 29. Parade route runs down East Seneca Street and up Fayette Street through the village, with a ceremony with guest speaker Congressman John Katko to follow at the Village Centre, 1 Arkie Albanese Avenue. Contact 315-682-7887 for more information.

Minoa Memorial Day Parade — 11 a.m., Monday, May 29. Parade route starts at Lewis Park and runs down North Main Street to Osborne Street, right on East Avenue and ends at the Municipal Building. Music will be performed by the East Syracuse Minoa Spartan Marching Band. For more information, contact Trustee Eric Christensen at echristensen@villageofminoa.com.

For more information about any of these events, please visit the municipalities or the organizations who are sponsoring the events.

