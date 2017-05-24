Kali Mai Riedl-Graham, 24

Kali Mai Riedl-Graham, 24, along with her unborn son, Leon Riedl Graham, and her husband, James Graham of Morrisville, died Monday, May 22, 2017. She was born in Syracuse and grew up in Cazenovia as well as Morganton, NC. In 2016, she moved to Morrisville and was a phlebotomist at Oneida Healthcare.

Kali was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Harry and Marjorie Riedl. She is survived by her son, Wyatt; parents, Tim and Marcia Riedl of DeRuyter; siblings, Tyler, Audra, Brianna, Kenzi and Shelby; maternal grandparents, Lisi and Bill Schaefer and Audrey Olesh. Kali is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. Memorial services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kali may be made for her son, Wyatt at gofundme.com/forwyatt. To leave a message of sympathy for the Riedl family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

