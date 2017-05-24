From the Assembly: Time to honor our military veterans

By Assemblywoman Pamela J. Hunter

NYS Assembly 128th District

May is Military Appreciation Month, a time for Americans to honor the brave women and men who serve in our nation’s military. In May we celebrate Memorial Day, commemorating fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the name of democracy and freedom.

Memorial Day is celebrated in a variety of ways that may include decorating the graves of soldiers with adornments of love, appreciation and patriotism. In fact, the day was called Decoration Day. New York was the first state to enact Memorial Day as an official holiday in 1873, but observances were held as early as 1866 in Waterloo, N.Y. Congress designated May as national Military Appreciation Month in 1999 to acknowledge everyone who played a role in helping strengthen the military, including the families of those who served. Today, New York is home to over 860,000 veterans who served as far back as World War II.

As a proud U.S. Army veteran, I know first-hand that serving in the armed forces was one of my most difficult and rewarding experiences. Recently, I was appointed chair of the Assembly Subcommittee on Women Veterans. As the only female veteran in the New York State Legislature, I’m committed to help expand access to state resources, ensure health coverage and create viable job opportunities for women who have served our nation.

I’m also working to foster entrepreneurship among women veterans so they can own and operate successful businesses. I will always stand up for all veterans, ensuring every former and active member of our nation’s military has access to the benefits they’ve earned and the support they deserve.

To all service members, veterans and to the families of those we’ve lost, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for your service.

