Clay highway garage dedicated to Weaver

Clay Town Councilor and former Highway Superintendent William Weaver, left, listens as he is presented with a souvenir plaque dedicating the town of Clay highway garage in his honor by Clay Town Supervisor Damian Ulatowski, right.

On April 29, the town of Clay honored former Town Highway Superintendent and longtime Town Councilor Bill Weaver by dedicating the highway department garage in his honor. A plaque bearing his name was unveiled on the front of the building, and a souvenir version was presented to Weaver by Town of Clay Supervisor Damian Ulatowski.

The highway department was Weaver’s second home for more than 34 years. He first went to work for the Town of Clay Highway Department in 1954, when Lemuel Ladd was the town supervisor and the town hall was on Morgan Road across from the Euclid Hotel. The highway department had an office in the back of the building and had to store their equipment outside year round. In 1959, Weaver decided to leave the department to pursue other interests — but he couldn’t stay away.

On Jan. 1, 1970, then-Supervisor Earl Butterfield asked Weaver to take the highway superintendent position to update and streamline town highway operations. Weaver immediately began improving failing equipment and updating the existing fleet. This continued until his retirement in 2004. Wanting to stay involved in the town, Weaver became a member of the Clay Town Board in 2005.

Weaver’s contributions to Clay’s growth are evident throughout the town. The vast drainage improvements town-wide were accomplished with the changing of the specifications that still exist to this day. The extensive park system that Clay residents enjoy today was accomplished through his vision. Weaver was also deeply involved with the development of the Historical Park on Route 31.

He assisted in creating the trash and brush pickup districts that residents enjoy today. His department completed the remodeling of the Clay Senior Center. He was always ready with his crew to assist in the construction of the new town hall building. Weaver was the “man to go to” for more than 34 years as highway superintendent.

The highway garage isn’t the first local landmark to be named after Bill Weaver. There is also a dedicated trail at Riverwalk preserve in the 93-acre Bragman Companies addition to the Central New York Land Trust; the Weaver trail is about 0.7 miles long.

