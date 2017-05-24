Carol K. Gridley, 90

Carol K. Gridley, 90, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2017, in her home at Gridley Farms. She was born in Syracuse and lived in Fayetteville her entire life. She attended Skidmore College and received her bachelor’s degree in sociology at Syracuse University. She was married to Oliver G. Gridley for 59 years, who predeceased her in 2009.

Carol was involved with the study group Coterie for 43 years. She was a member of the United Church of Fayetteville. She spent many a sunny day at the Thousand Islands on the St. Lawrence River and also enjoyed square dancing with her husband and friends. She taught typing for adult education before marriage. She was then part of the office team at the Fayetteville Veterinary Hospital while working with her husband on their farm. She loved hosting for the holidays and having her house full of family.

Surviving are her children, O. George Gridley (Melody), Edward Gridley (Kay Lin), Carol Wistrup (Gilbert); five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday June 1, at Gridley Farms, 5700 Townsend Rd., Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Fayetteville Cemetery Association, PO Box 733, Fayetteville NY 13066 or Hospice of CNY. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Peace at Home Care for providing an extraordinary level of care and compassion for our mother. For a guest book, directions and florists, please visit scheppfamily.com.

