20 East expands into downtown Caz

McKenzie Houseman, owner of 20 East, said she expanded into a second store on Albany Street to better reach the foot traffic. (photo by Jason Emerson)

Second store will offer different items than Nelson farm store

20 East Farm Store, home of locally produced food and gifts, has opened a second location in downtown Cazenovia. The new store, located at 85 Albany St., will have the same food but completely different gift items – not just locally made in Central New York, but generally American-made products.

“We built something great up there [at 4157 Midstate Lane in Nelson] – with the farm store, Cazenovia Cut Block, the fitness center and local gifts – and I don’t want to take that away, but I also want to be more accessible to the residents, tourists and foot traffic downtown,” said owner McKenzie Hughes Houseman.

The new location offers a variety of goods, including Kim Cooper tote bags (Cooper is a Caz native but now lives in Washington), art by Susan Johnson, pottery, hand-turned wooden pens, Caz Cut Block items, handmade baskets, artisinal bread from Heartstone, local meats, cheeses and pre-made meals by Sweet Indulgence, drinks and general gifts. The store will also sell bouquets, hanging baskets and potted plants made by Spruce Ridge Landscape and Garden Center, of Nelson.

The village store will also be renting picnic baskets, Houseman said. “You can fill it with food from here, go buy some wine at JS Hight & Sons or McKinnon Liquors, then go for a picnic, a hike or out on the lake,” she said. Houseman also plans to have a feature vender each week or month, and offer a large variety of community events.

“Whether you need wedding or shower gifts, birth or housewarming gifts, this is a great place to shop,” she said.

Part of the excitement of supporting – and being supported by – local businesses is the checkout counter, which previously was in the Old and Everlasting store that Houseman got from Marianne Barry. “It feels like really good karma to have that here,” Houseman said. “I’m really excited about that. It fits in here like it was meant to be.”

Hours for the 20 East Vilage Shop will be 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

For more information about 20 East, visit their website at 20-east.com or find them on Facebook.

