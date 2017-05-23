Your voice: Clay residents balk at funeral home’s zone change request

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

Residents in the town of Clay voiced their displeasure with a potential zone change on West Taft Road at a public hearing May 15.

Farone & Son Funeral Home has requested a zone change for about six acres of property at 4887, 4889 and 4899 W. Taft Road from R-10 One-Family Residential to NC-1 Neighborhood Commercial.

Several residents spoke out against the proposal, citing concerns about traffic, parking, foliage and the possibility for other businesses to build on the property. Tom Cerio, attorney for Farone & Sons, answered questions.

Town Supervisor Damian Ulatowski said a zone change did not automatically guarantee the construction of a funeral home. NC-1 allows businesses such as:

• Retail use (less than 5,000 square feet)

• Personal service use

• Office building

• Bank/credit union

• Medical office

• Instructional facility

• Day-care center

Cerio assured residents that Farone & Son is not trying to “intrude” in the community, but to provide services — viewings, memorial services and preparing bodies for burial — that used to take place in people’s homes.

“There are a lot of big, bad businesses out there that want to do bad things,” Cerio said. “This is not one of them.

Ulatowski said that many of the questions posed by residents would be answered during the planning board process. The public hearing will resume at the June 19 town board meeting.

Here’s what neighbors had to say about the proposal:

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story