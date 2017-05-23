Wheeler, Koennecke to run for reelection to village board

Village Mayor Kurt Wheeler and Village Trustee Fritz Koennecke both are running for reelection to their respective positions in the upcoming June 20 village election. Wheeler and Koennecke both have been nominated by the Republican Party as candidates, and also will be on the independent Community Party line.

Wheeler said he is running for reelection because he enjoys serving the community and there are currently a number of initiatives in progress in the village and “the continuity of leadership will help us achieve those goals.”

One of the major items facing the village board is the potential consolidation between the village and town, which is currently undergoing intense study. “We will devote considerable time and energy to the consolidation study,” Wheeler said. “Our goal is to determine if we can maintain or increase the level of service for our citizens while reducing costs by combining the two levels of municipal government.”

Also on the agenda for the next two years in the village is the construction of the new Creekside Community Park behind the library, which will begin soon, the addition of a kayak launch and other improvements based on our master plan for Lakeland Park and the culmination of two years of planning to implement three major green energy projects in the village. The redevelopment of the vacant parcels at the core of the village is also a major priority for the well-being of the community, Wheeler said.

“Recent years have been challenging times for local governments in New York. I am proud of the cooperative approach that our village team takes with each issue we face,” Wheeler said. “That collaborative approach has allowed us to craft careful budgets, maintain and enhance our infrastructure and strike a balance between our heritage and new opportunities for our community. We have also conducted detailed planning for a number of exciting new projects which will blossom during the next year or so.”

Koennecke said he is running for reelection because he would “like to keep our current momentum going. Signs of growth are all around and we need to continue to make Cazenovia not only a great place to live but also a great place for business.”

He said he feels the biggest accomplishment over the past four years has been what the village has done to repair and improve infrastructure while keeping taxes low. Projects such as keeping village roads updated, accomplishing the Lakeland Park Master Plan, adding kayak racks at Lakeside Park, starting Creekside Community Park and starting several major energy saving and renewable energy initiatives are some examples of these accomplishments. “The village is looking as good as ever and we’re making it better,” Koennecke said.

The next two years will have a major focus on consolidation, he said. “This needs to be a robust public conversation to weigh the costs, benefits and risks before we put this up for a vote,” he said. “I believe there is great potential for us to maintain or improve our services while saving a lot of tax dollars. However, regardless of what the community decides on consolidation, we need to continue to look for ways to achieve potential savings. I look forward to the discussions to come on what will likely be the most important issue we’ve addressed in a long time.”

In addition to Wheeler and Koennecke, incumbent Trustee Amy Mann was nominated for reelection by the Cazenovia Democrat Party. All three candidates — who are all running unopposed for their two-year terms — will also appear on the independent Community Party line together on the ballot.

Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. at the Cazenovia American Legion Post 88, 26 Chenango St., on Tuesday, June 20.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story