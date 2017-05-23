Morrisville couple identified as victims of May 22 crash

The two victims of a fatal single-car crash on the morning of May 22 in the Town of Lincoln have been identified by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office as James A. Graham II, 22, of Morrisville was the driver of the vehicle, and his wife, Kali M. Lackey-Graham, 24, was the front seat passenger.

According to police, the accident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Buyea Road, between Eddy and Whitman roads, in the Town of Lincoln. The investigation showed that the vehicle was driving northbound on Buyea Road, left the roadway and impacted a tree. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The accident was reported to the Madison County 911 Center by a driver who came upon the accident scene.

Based on the investigation and crash reconstruction, speed was the determining cause of this accident, according to police. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story