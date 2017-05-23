Kotzin named AATF Outstanding Senior in French

Noah Kotzin and Principal Paul Gasparini. (Submitted Photo)

The American Association of Teachers of French (AATF) has announced that Noah Kotzin, a senior at JD High School, has received a 2017 AATF Outstanding Senior in French Award. This award is made annually to a graduating senior who has demonstrated excellence in the study of French as well as exceptional commitment to the French language and the many cultures where it is spoken. Recipients must have completed at least three years of French study at the time of graduation and be non-native speakers of French.

Kotzin has studied French for five years and is the student of Solace Amankwah. He is a member of the National French Honor Society and has volunteered to help out with French Club activities at Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School. He is so interested in French that he has a French pen pal with whom he communicates regularly. He also has read a number of novels in French — “The Chronicles of Narnia,” the Harry Potter series and has watched all the Star Wars movies in French.

