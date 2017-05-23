Jack Huebsch, 71

jack huebsch

Jack Huebsch, age 71, of Cazenovia, died early Sunday, May 14, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. He was born in Buffalo on Nov. 19, 1945, to the late Jack and Wilhelmina Henshaw Huebsch.

He graduated from Cleveland Hill High School in Cheektowaga, SUNY at Buffalo and Ohio University with degrees in accounting and higher education administration. He was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. On Dec. 23, 1967, he married the love of his life, Maureen (“Moo”) Dimmick in Watkins Glen, N.Y.

He was drafted in 1967 and served as an accounting specialist on general’s staff at U.S. Vietnam HQ, Long Binh from 1968-1969. Thirty years later he was diagnosed with lymphoma caused by Agent Orange exposure, and resolutely continued to fight that battle with his typical determination.

Jack worked in various administrative positions at SUNY Oswego, Cornell and Syracuse. At Syracuse University he spent 20 years as assistant dean for graduate programs in the School of Management. After retirement he was a consultant to universities in Rhode Island and Florida. He was dedicated to maximizing opportunities and experiences for students.

Jack was an avid golfer, playing many courses in New York state and Florida with lifelong friends. He was an enthusiastic sports fan and encouraged his grandsons in their games. He enjoyed raising AKC Samoyed dogs. His detailed travel plans made for many enjoyable trips. His favorite times were with family, spending summers at his cottage at Lodi Point on Seneca Lake and winters in Ft. Myers, Fla.

He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Barbara Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Maureen Dimmick Huebsch of Cazenovia; son Brian (Amy) Huebsch of Saginaw, MI; grandsons Ethan Huebsch and Owen Huebsch of Saginaw; sisters-in-law Janet McKnight of Tully and Nancy (Bill) Bennett of Trumansburg; brothers-in-law Paul (Terrie) Dimmick of Lodi, Perry (Lindsay) Dimmick of Waterloo, Spencer Johnson of Rochester; six nephews, one niece.

A private celebration of life to honor Jack’s memory will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, plant flowers. Contributions in Jack’s name may be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society donate, lls.org, or Disabled American Veterans, dav.org. Ayer & Zimmer Funeral Home, Cazenovia, had arrangements; 315-655-8101.

