J-E students want to make the world a little better

Jordan-Elbridge Middle School research project on world problems leads to TED talk

How can a teenager help make a world problem a little better?

That’s the question the seventh grade students in Tallon Larham’s class plan to answer during their current research project. Larham charged each student to research a world problem, identify what causes it and what they can do to make it better.

The project then culminates with a 5-8 minute TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) talk each student will give in front of the class. Each talk will also have a visual element.

The project – which is also an International Baccalaureate (IB) unit – teaches the research process and reinforces critical thinking and presentation skills.

“This is a service project as well and that is a major facet of IB,” Larham said. “The students have done a lot of research, taken notes and learned to identify quality sources.”

Some of the topics students picked included climate change, animal abuse, the opioid crisis and the destruction of animal habitats.

Wade Brunelle picked the latter and said he’s learning a lot and guiding his own learning on the project.

“I like this. We get to research on problems in the world and what teens can do to help,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot and this makes me feel like I can make a difference.”

