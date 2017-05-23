F-M Unified Basketball Team celebrates Senior Night

Members of the Fayetteville-Manlius Unified Basketball Team huddle before the beginning of the Senior Night Game. (Hayleigh Gowans)

League gives everyone a chance to play basketball

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

On May 17, three seniors who are part of the Fayetteville-Manlius Unified Basketball Team were honored at their game against West Genesee with a Senior Night ceremony — and to top the night off, F-M won the game 40 to 34.

The Central New York Unified Basketball program was created this year in partnership with the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) and the Special Olympics. F-M, along with five other area schools — Baldwinsville, East Syracuse Minoa, Liverpool, Fulton and West Genesee — have each created co-ed basketball teams comprised of students with developmental disabilities along with their peers to compete in basketball games.

The coaches for the F-M team include Christina Popper, a high school physical education teacher, and John Farruggio, a high school special education teacher. The F-M team consists of 16 students overall. On the court during gameplay, three athletes with disabilities along with two non-disabled peers compete against other schools.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to really get that experience of being on a sports team with practices and games, having the feeling of people cheering you on,” said Popper.

At the May 17 game, three seniors — Michael Robinson, Brandon Maruszczak and Tobias Dixie — were honored for their contributions to the team this season.

“As someone with autism, he’s taught it’s bad to be aggressive,” said Amy Robinson, mother of senior Michael Robinson. “Being part of this team allows him to learn it’s not a bad thing to be a little aggressive while playing a sport.”

“It gives a lot of opportunities for him [Michael] to have social contact,” said his father Patrick Robinson. “You can definitely see a change in confidence from his participation with the team.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

F-M senior and girls basketball player Carly Assimon served as a student coach for the team this season. Her eighth-grade brother, Luke, who has Down Syndrome, is on the team and Assimon said she feels this is a good opportunity for him to be included in the typical high school experience.

“They all have their own abilities and they learn to work together and really grow as a team. It’s been great to see,” said Assinon. “[Luke] loves it. On game days he wears his jersey to school and talks about it with everyone.”

One of the most significant things Popper and Assimon think the students on the team take away from the experience are the friendships and connections they make with their peers.

“It’s great, you’ll see two of the students even have their own handshake they do at half-court before every game,” said Popper.

“The friendships you see form are great,” said Assimon. “You make connections with people you didn’t know before from the bus ride and practices. I think it’s a positive thing to get to know someone else.”

For more information on the Unified Sports program, follow @UnifiedSportsNY on Twitter and Facebook.

