Cazenovia College announces summer offerings for local youth

Cazenovia College quad

Sports camps for kids and high school students and three-credit-hour courses for high school juniors and seniors

Cazenovia College is presenting a variety of athletic and educational programs for elementary, middle school and high school students this summer.

Sports camps offered will accommodate different age and skill levels. These camps are led by Cazenovia College’s coaches, their staff and current Wildcats athletes. Visit cazenoviawildcats.com/camps for more information including a composite schedule with camp director registration and contact details.

Cazenovia College’s 2017 Creativity Summer Institute will offer college-level art and design courses in a small-class setting to rising high school juniors and seniors from July 10 through 21. Students will attend classes at Cazenovia College for approximately six hours a day, receiving three college credits upon successful completion of the intensive two-week program.

Courses offered are: Studio Art Portfolio Intensive: Figure Drawing and Kiln-Formed Glass; Architectural and Design Perspective; Design and Build Your Own App; and Buy-ology: Marketing for Fashion Design.

The cost per student is $1,100, which includes tuition and lunch. A limited number of partial scholarships are available.

Further details, including full course descriptions, can be found at cazenovia.edu/summer-institute.

For more information contact the Center for Adult and Continuing Education at ContinuingEducation@cazenovia.edu or 315-655-7288.

