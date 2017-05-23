Canton Woods artists showcase their work

“We always had a good group,” Mike Conway said of the Canton Woods art group, which has met since the fall of 2016. From left to right, back row: Diane Boylan, Mike Conway, Mary Handel; center row: Joy Pople, Annette Dunn, Coby Schaefer, Linda Sheridan, Janis Nielsen; front row: Mary Pearl, Virginia Carpenter and Peggy Warne-Bingham. (Photo by Ashley M. Casey)

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

The art group at the Canton Woods Senior Center has unveiled the paintings, drawings and collages they have been creating since last fall. The items are on display throughout the senior center. A reception was held Tuesday, May 16.

Mike Conway, who is retired from teaching art at Reynolds Elementary School, led the group of roughly a dozen artists.

“It’s been a real pleasure going from elementary arts kids [to] adults,” Conway said. “It’s fun because it’s such a different perspective.”

Conway said he would give the group, which meets each Tuesday, a theme, artistic concept or a particular artist. Then, the artists worked on their pieces in class and at home.

“Suddenly, they’re coming up with different ideas I hadn’t even thought of,” Conway said. “It’s a waterfall of ideas.”

Linda Sheridan said she joined the art group to meet people with a similar interest in art. She said the works represented in the art show reflect the diversity of the group’s ideas.

“Everybody has a different technique and their art is so unique. You’ll have 20 different takes from the same directive,” Sheridan said. “All of these go with the personality of the artist.”

Conway said the Canton Woods art group is his way of giving back to the community in retirement and promoting the arts in Baldwinsville.

“We have such a strong presence of art in the schools,” he said. “It should be more present in the community.”

